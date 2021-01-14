This Week’s Comings and Goings

Tonya Moore has been named senior vice president of human resources for Island Hospitality Management. Moore will create strategies for talent recruitment and acquisition, internal training, and mentor and leadership programs. Before her new position, Moore was vice president, associate general counsel—compensation, benefits, and mandated leaves—for Darden Restaurants.

The American Hotel and Lodging Association (AHLA) announced multiple hires: Jason Riederer is senior director of state and local government affairs; Ashley Hunter is social media senior manager; Joseph Lampone is communications and AHLA Foundation coordinator; Blake Waravdekar is members and operations coordinator; and Lorraine Canty is executive assistant to the president and CEO.

Natalie Stone has been named vice president of business development for First Hospitality. Stone will be acquiring new development contracts for the company. She was most recently vice president of development for Red Lion Hotels Corporation, where she grew the upscale and lifestyle brands portfolios.

Advertisement

Sandpiper Hospitality is welcoming Joe Luck as vice president of business development, where he will assist in the company’s growth of primarily extended-stay hotels. Before joining Sandpiper Hospitality, he served as senior vice president of business development for Hospitality Management Corporation.

Tina Peterson has been hired as director of human resources and Chris Schmidt has been promoted to director of the front office for The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa Avon, Vail Valley. Peterson was most recently a senior human resource manager at Vacasa, and Schmidt was a guest service manager before his promotion.

Pendry Hotels & Resorts has announced new leadership team members ahead of its spring 2021 openings. Stephen Blackford has been named general manager to oversee operations of Pendry Chicago. In addition, Danielle Choi is director of sales and marketing for Pendry Manhattan West, where she will lead sales, marketing, and public relations.

Jacqueline Volkart has been named dual general manager for The Ritz-Carlton Resorts of Miami Beach, which includes The Ritz-Carlton, South Beach, and The Ritz-Carlton, Bal Harbour. Volkart has over 30 years of hospitality experience, and before The Ritz-Carlton brand, Volkart was general manager for The St. Regis San Francisco.

ADERO Scottsdale, an Autograph Collection hotel, has named Dieter Schmitz to general manager for Dark Sky Zone resort. Schmitz was most recently regional general manager for Riggs Washington DC. During his career, Schmitz worked with IHG on its EVEN Hotels, Hotel Indigo, and Crowne Plaza brands.

Kylie Ranger has been named director of sales and marketing for Hotel Emblem San Francisco, a Viceroy Hotels & Resorts property. Ranger is leading transient and group sales, as well as creating initiatives for the hotel’s events and food and beverage outlets. Ranger previously served as area director of business and leisure travel for multiple Viceroy properties.

Sal Y Mar Rooftop Bar on top of the dual-branded Aloft and Element Hotel in Midtown Tampa, Fla., has named two new executives: Stephanie Bisgone is leading daily culinary operations as executive chef, and Ivan Puente is leading food and beverage planning services for both hotels and their culinary outlets as dual director of food and beverage.

Marco Zhang has been hired as an investment analyst for Midas Hospitality. Zhang is responsible for financial reporting, industry research, and client relationships. Zhang has worked for over 15 years in business analysis, most recently serving in multiple managerial roles in the United States and China.

Visit Orlando has named its new chair and board of directors. Brian Comes, area vice president for Hyatt Regency Orlando, is chair through December 31, 2022. Additionally, the Board of Directors includes: Barb Bowden, area managing director for Loews Hotels and Universal Orlando; Dan Giordano, general manager of Rosen Shingle Creek; Yogita Inamdar, director of social responsibility, inclusion, and diversity for Wyndham Destinations; Bob Miles, president of Bags, Inc.; Kylie Miller, park president, SeaWorld Orlando, Aquatica, and Discovery Cove; Barbara Poma, founder of OnePulse Foundation; and Terry Prather, chief operating officer of LIFT Orlando.

Subscribe to receive LODGING’s free daily e-newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE