A group of senior executives—each with more than 30 years of global experience in managing international hotel, food and beverage, and travel retail companies throughout the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and the Caribbean—recently launched the MMG consulting agency.

The MMG team has a mix of multi-industry experiences; within hospitality, members of the team have worked with international brands like Hilton, Marriott, and IHG as well as boutique hotels and independents, including concepting and managing of more than 50 hotels and 200 restaurants with various franchise and independent brands globally. In the travel retail sector, several partners created and managed large-scale commercial airport operations, including the largest airport in the world—Dubai International.

“We are entrepreneurial, hands-on, and hardcore producers used to challenging market and economic conditions,” said Anton Muller, founder and CEO, MMG. “Our team knows what is needed to deliver exceptional financial results and guaranteed return to the owners.” Muller added that MMG’s aim is to ensure businesses are successful in today’s environment and positioned to grow in the future.

MMG has a global network of experts with offices in Orlando, Dubai, and Prague offering a portfolio of services from strategic advice to brand design and property management, with specialization in profit maximization, brand enhancement, due diligence, and strategic business positioning.

