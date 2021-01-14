Pyramid Hotel Group Adds Four Properties to Management Portfolio

Pyramid Hotel Group was recently selected to manage four hotels: the Renaissance Newport Beach in California; the Homewood Suites Mount Pleasant in South Carolina; the Days Inn Charleston Historic District in South Carolina; and the Hyatt Place Austin Arboretum in Texas.

The Renaissance Newport Beach is a 444-key upscale hotel located at 4500 MacArthur Boulevard in Newport Beach, California. The rooms offer balconies with views overlooking the pool or Orange County. The hotel has 27,000 square feet of meeting space, the Current restaurant and full-service bar, a rooftop swimming pool, an outdoor garden area, a 10,000-square-foot patio, a 24-hour fitness center, a basketball court, a bocce court, and a tennis court. The property is minutes from the John Wayne Airport-Orange County, with easy access to Newport Beach’s various attractions such as Newport Beach Pier, Disneyland, and Fashion Island.

The Homewood Suites Mount Pleasant is a 107-key extended-stay hotel located at 1998 Riviera Drive in Mount Pleasant, S.C., near the beaches of Isle of Palms and Sullivan’s Island, and 20 minutes from historic Charleston. The hotel offers a fitness center and an outdoor pool.

The Days Inn Charleston Historic District is a 124-key hotel located at 155 Meeting Street in Charleston, S.C. The hotel has an outdoor pool and offers bicycle rental.

Hyatt Place Austin Arboretum is a 127-key hotel is located at 3612 Tudor Boulevard in Northwest Austin’s business district—minutes from The Arboretum and The Domain. The property includes a fitness center and an outdoor pool.

Pyramid has also recently been selected as receiver and manager at nine other hotels in the Northeast and Midwest, by special servicers and large financial institutions.

