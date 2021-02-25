This Week’s Comings and Goings

The Asian American Hotel Owners Association (AAHOA) has named Michael Forrest vice president of franchise relations and Ashli Johnson vice president of education. Forrest will be working with franchisees and their brands, and Johnson is building educational opportunities for AAHOA members.

Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line, has been named national chair of the U.S. Travel Association. Duffy was recently on the board as first vice chair. As national chair, she will lead the board in representing business across a variety of travel segments and engage with the association’s organizations.

Hotel management and ownership group Gulph Creek Hotels has named Addy Maini chief operating officer, a newly created role for the company. Maini is rejoining Gulph Creek Hotels from when he previously worked with the Crowne Plaza Philadelphia. In this position, he is assisting in the company’s expansion.

Advertisement

Davidson Hospitality Group has appointed Paul Eckert to senior vice president, operations; he was most recently vice president of operations for Aimbridge Hospitality where he focused on Evolution Hospitality. In addition, Todd Stein has been named corporate executive chef, Davidson Restaurant Group. Stein was previously corporate chef for Quartino Ristorante in Chicago.

Karl Bieberach is senior vice president of global development for Belmond, effective March 22, 2021. He is leading Belmond’s portfolio expansion of hotels and travel industry outlets in this position. Bieberach served as chief development officer for Rosewood Hotel Group before joining Belmond.

The Cloudveil, an Autograph Collection hotel that is slated to open this spring, has named Bruce Grosbety to regional vice president and general manager, where he will oversee operations and programming. In addition, Pam Clark has been named director of sales and marketing and she will lead relevant strategies and team members.

Laurent Géroli has been appointed as general manager of The Grady Hotel, a Vision Hospitality Group property in Louisville, Ky., opening spring 2021. Previously Géroli served as director of food and beverage for the Seelbach Hilton Hotel in Louisville, Ky., and he has worked in the area for five years.

Benchmark Resorts & Hotels Wingspread Retreat & Executive Conference Center in Racine, Wis., has named Eric Bates general manager. Bates was previously general manager for the Eaglewood Resort & Spa, a Benchmark resort in Itasca, Ill. During his career, Bates has worked for Hilton, Marriott, and InterContinental Hotels properties.

Yunior Rodriguez has been named general manager of The Marker Key West Harbor Resort, and he is taking responsibility for guest satisfaction, guestroom operations, and food and beverage outlets. Before joining The Marker, he was most recently general manager of Hawks Cay Resort in the Florida Keys.

Thompson Hollywood is opening this spring and has named two new executive team members to assist in the opening: Matthew Pargament is leading operations and development as managing director, and Sade Lee is growing the property’s visibility as director of sales and marketing.

The Broadmoor in Colorado Springs, Colo., is welcoming Scott Flexman to serve as vice president of sales and marketing, where he will lead the property and its Wilderness Experience portfolio. Before The Broadmoor, Flexman was complex director of sales and marketing for Caribe Royale Orlando/Buena Vista Suites.

Kristin Crawford has been named director of sales and marketing for the Royal Sonesta New Orleans. Crawford is leading the sales and marketing initiatives and activities for the property and its food and beverage outlets. Prior to the Royal Sonesta New Orleans, she was director of sales at The Adolphus, an Autograph Collection Hotel.

Debuting in March 2021, Hotel Drover, an Autograph Collection hotel, has named Tiffany DiPasquale executive director of sales and marketing. DiPasquale was most recently area director of sales and marketing for Aimbridge Hospitality, where she led operations for the Sheraton Fort Worth Downtown Hotel.

Lulu Dangerfield has been named executive chef of Hotel Effie Sandestin, part of the Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort property. Dangerfield is leading food service and culinary operations throughout the property. She has held positions at the Four Seasons Hotel Houston, The Setai Miami Beach, and 1 Hotel South Beach.

El Encanto, a Belmond Hotel, Santa Barbara, Calif., has named a new executive chef: Bruno Lopez. Lopez will focus on reinventing menus for the property’s food and beverage outlets as the property recently reopened. He is also ensuring that the property sources local and fresh ingredients.

Christian Clair has been named the new director of food and beverage for The Vinoy Renaissance St. Petersburg Resort & Golf Club. In this position, he is leading programming for restaurants, catering, and events. Previously, he was executive chef for Dorado Beach, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve in Puerto Rico.

Chris Cantrel has been named head sushi chef for the Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa. Cantrel is the first head sushi chef at the resort, and he will develop a sushi menu with locally sourced ingredients for the property. During his career, Cantrel worked at Universal Studios to assist in opening a sushi fusion restaurant.

The Mission Pacific Hotel, a Joie de Vivre Hotel, and The Seabird Resort, a Destination Hotel, have named new appointments: Michael Stephens is area managing director; Brandon Hendricks is area director of sales and marketing; Melisa Lindley is director of travel industry sales; Tyler Garcia is director of sales; and Robert Yealu is area director of food and beverage.

SB Architects is expanding its senior leadership team. The company is promoting Keith Houchin, Harris Christiaansen, Mickey Mazerac, Thomas Gay, Lucienne Walpole, Marcel Balzano, and Miguel Campo to vice presidents. In addition, Pinar Harris has been promoted to vice president and principal.

Get Lodging Daily News delivered to your inbox.

SUBSCRIBE