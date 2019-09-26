This Week’s Comings and Goings

Chris Riccardi has been named senior vice president of global sales for Outrigger Hospitality, where he will oversee corporate sales for North America and Oceania. His responsibilities also include planning sales strategies and collaborating with regional sales leaders. He was executive vice president for Associated Luxury Hotels International before joining Outrigger.

Here’s a look at other notable comings and goings that took place this week.

The Duetto leadership team is growing. Barry Padgett, current chief revenue officer of Stripe, has joined the Duetto Board of Directors. Patrick Bosworth, co-founder of Duetto, is now executive chairman. David Woolenberg has been promoted to chief operating officer and president. The company has also hired Douglass Green, vice president of sales EMEA, and Feather Hickox, vice president of marketing.

Advertisement

McNeill Hotel Company is welcoming Jason Harris senior vice president of hotel operations, a newly created position for the company. Harris will manage operations for all hotels in the McNeill portfolio, as well as supervise revenue management and sales and marketing functions for the properties.

Vikas Bhalla is now chief transformation officer for Choice Hotels International, Inc. In his new position, Bhalla is leading the corporate strategy, business transformation, and data analytics teams. Bhalla was most recently vice president of strategy and business development, pricing, and analytics for CVS Health.

Hilton has named Jenna Hackett vice president, global head, Curio and Tapestry Collections by Hilton. Hackett was global head of Tapestry Collection by Hilton since its 2017 launch. She will head Curio following the retirement of the brand’s previous global head, Mark Nogal.

Greg Aden is joining the Red Roof team and leading franchise development in the western United States in his new position of consultant, franchise development, West Coast. Prior to Red Roof, Aden was vice president of franchise development – western United States for IHG.

The Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe, is welcoming Diogo Porto executive chef, and he is leading the property’s restaurant, club, and banquet outlets. Porto has experience within The Ritz-Carlton portfolio, working at some of the brand’s hotels including Portugal, Spain, Ireland, and Italy during his career.

Cristina Gospodin is director of sales and marketing for Sofitel Washington DC Lafayette Square. She will lead sales and marketing teams to hit sales targets and maximize performance. Gospodin was director of corporate and leisure sales and director of sales for Mandarin Oriental Washington DC prior to her new position.

Brian Fenwick is general manager and Lauren Vojvoda is director of sales and marketing for the Huntington Hotel in San Francisco, Calif. Fenwick will lead operations for the hotel’s guestrooms, public spaces, dining, and spa outlets, and Vojvoda will run sales initiatives for the property.

Oxford Capital Group, LLC, has promoted several of its executives to help the company grow its platforms and divisions: Brad Mulvihill has been named chief development officer; Kerry O’Hare has been named chief accounting officer; and Sarang Peruri has been named chief operating officer.