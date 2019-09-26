The five-story, 148-room Cambria Indianapolis Downtown is planned for construction at 850 South Meridian St., with easy access to Interstate 70 and Indianapolis International Airport. The hotel will be near the headquarters of several corporations, including Anthem, Eli Lilly and Company, the NCAA and Rolls Royce North America. Lucas Oil Stadium and the Indiana Convention Center, two of the Midwest’s largest event venues, will be within walking distance, as well as the bustling Indianapolis City Market.

Cambria Kansas City – Downtown will be just a few blocks from the city’s Power and Light District. The six-story, 149-room hotel’s location will offer guests convenient access to many of the area’s restaurants, shops and attractions, including the Sprint Center, the KC Convention Center, and KC Live. The hotel will also be a short drive from the corporate headquarters of Cerner, DST Systems and Hallmark Cards.

Advertisement

These agreements continue to fuel the Cambria brand’s busy year, in which seven hotels have already opened, and up to six more hotels representing almost 1,000 rooms expected to open in markets across the country before the year’s end.

“These new agreements are just the latest example of developer interest in the Cambria brand,” said Mark Shalala, vice president, franchise development, upscale brands, Choice Hotels. “Both Kansas City and downtown Indianapolis are enjoying significant economic growth, driven by a surge in investment and rise in annual visitors.”

The Cambria hotels in Indianapolis and Kansas City will feature the following upscale amenities:

Locally inspired design elements; for example, in Kansas City the architectural finishes inspired by the city’s Library and Garment districts

the architectural finishes inspired by the city’s Library and Garment districts Spa-style bathrooms with Bluetooth mirrors

Contemporary and sophisticated guestrooms, complete with modern fixtures, abundant lighting, and plush bedding

Onsite dining

Multi-function meeting space

Complete fitness center

Both Lloyd Hospitality and MWA LLC bring their experience developing hospitality and construction projects in Kansas City and Indianapolis, respectively.

There are currently more than 45 Cambria hotels open across the U.S. in popular cities, such as Chicago; Dallas; Los Angeles; Nashville, Tennessee; New York; New Orleans; Phoenix; and Washington, D.C. The brand is on pace to break its openings record for the second-straight year and is fast approaching 50 open Cambria hotels, including soon-to-open properties in Anaheim and South Boston.