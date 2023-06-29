This Week’s Comings and Goings

Stonebridge added Jim Sega as senior vice president of operations. Sega will be lead and develop Stonebridge’s hotel management, sales, marketing, and revenue management teams and grow the company’s management platform through new management agreements, mergers and acquisitions, and hotel acquisitions. He most recently served as chief operating officer for Up & Away Adventure.

Shiji promoted Michelle Silverman to senior vice president of global accounts. Silverman brings over 40 years of hospitality industry experience to her new role and will focus on creating and expanding partnerships with global accounts. Silverman has held various roles at at hospitality technology companies, ranging from food and beverage and front office management to account management positions.

Jeff Johns is now global vice president of Energy Management Solutions (EMS) business development for Nomadix. He brings over two decades of experience in sales leadership, product planning, and energy management technology adoption. Johns will lead the EMS portfolio and bring a new set of solutions to the company’s reseller channel in both the hospitality and multi-tenant markets.

Jana Bissonnette returns to the Kennebunkport Resort Collection in Kennebunkport, Maine, as general manager of four of the collection’s luxury resorts: Hidden Pond, Tides Beach Club, Cape Arundel Inn & Resort, and Goose Rocks Beach House. She most recently served as general manager of The Chanler in Newport, Rhode Island.

Advertisement

Fairmont Dallas appointed Max Paulin director of revenue. He will oversee all revenue management operations. Paulin most recently served as director of revenue for Fairmont Chateau Laurier and will expand his luxury hotel experience in North America as he transitions from Canada to the United States.