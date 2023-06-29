SAN FRANCISCO—Duetto has reported an increase in hotel revenue tech investment in the first half of 2023, as hoteliers continue to look for ways to improve revenue and drive team efficiencies. The cloud-based software provider had a 30 percent increase in business in the first half of 2023, compared to new hotel subscriptions in H1 2022.

“What is most impressive about our growth is that it has remained sustainable throughout the challenges of recent years. Hotel companies are realizing that they need an advanced technology stack to remain competitive. Duetto integrates with more technology in the hospitality space than any other RMS, making us quick and easy to deploy. This gets our clients to a return on investment much quicker, drives team efficiencies, and lifts revenue,” said David Woolenberg, CEO, Duetto.

New signings in the year’s first half have included Pierre et Vacances, Deutsche Hospitality, Apex Hotels, and GCH Hotel Group.

Duetto’s results mirror those of the Duetto Outlook & Trends 2023 Survey. In early 2023, Duetto surveyed the global hospitality industry and found that more hoteliers are investing in tech. The Duetto Outlook & Trends 2023 Survey showed that 82.3 percent of those surveyed were now using a revenue management system (RMS), up from 67.6 percent in the 2022 survey. Of those not using an RMS, 71.4 percent planned to invest in revenue management technology in 2023, up from 50 percent in 2022.

Looking back on tech investment in 2022, 72.2 percent said their hotel tech spend had increased or stayed the same. Looking ahead, 60.8 percent expected their hotel tech spending to increase in the next three years.

In March, Duetto released its soon-to-launch new product, Duetto Advance, which delivers purposeful AI to hotel revenue teams.