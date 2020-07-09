This Week’s Comings and Goings

InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) appointed Wayne Hoare as chief human resources officer. Hoare will join the business on September 14 and will become a member of IHG’s Executive Committee, replacing Ranjay Radhakrishnan, who stepped down from the role in February this year. Hoare will also join IHG’s Global Diversity & Inclusion Board. Hoare has more than 30 years of HR experience and previously served as CHRO for RCL FOODS in South Africa.

Rosewood Hotel Group promoted Jared Mintz from director of group sales at Rosewood Miramar Beach in Southern California to director of global sales. In his new role, Mintz will be responsible for identifying partnership opportunities, increasing brand awareness, driving sales, and developing strategies for long-term success with group customers. His primary focus will be on the West Coast group, corporate client acquisition, and U.S. entertainment accounts.

Western Specialty Contractors appointed two new branch managers: Carter Pogue at its St. Louis Concrete Restoration Branch and Guillermo Villegas at its Los Angeles Branch. Pogue and Villegas are responsible for managing sales, daily operations, and field personnel, plus developing new projects within their branch’s territory.

Advertisement

Subscribe to Lodging Daily News for updates.

SUBSCRIBE