HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. — U.S. hotel performance data for the week of June 28 through July 4, 2020, showed a slight decline in occupancy from the previous week, according to STR.

U.S. Hotel Industry KPIs June 28-July 4, 2020 vs. June 30-July 6, 2019 Occupancy: 45.6% (-30.2%)

ADR: $101.36 (-20.9%)

RevPAR: $46.21 (-44.8%)

Compared to June 30 through July 6, 2019, occupancy for the week ending in July 4, 2020, declined 30.2 percent year-over-year to 45.6 percent, average daily rate (ADR) fell 20.9 percent to $101.36, and revenue per available room (RevPAR) dropped 44.8 percent to $46.21.

Occupancy had risen in week-to-week comparisons for 11 straight weeks since mid-April.

Advertisement

“Demand came in 67,000 rooms lower than the previous week, and beyond that, July 1 was a reopening day for a lot of hotels, further impacting the occupancy equation,” said Jan Freitag, STR’s senior vice president of lodging insights. “A rise in COVID-19 cases has led to states pausing or even rolling back some of their reopenings. Beaches have been a big demand driver for hotels, but with many beaches closed ahead of the July 4 holiday, all but two markets in Florida showed lower occupancy than the previous week. Growing concern around this latest spike in the pandemic has further implications for leisure and business demand alike.”

Top 25 Market Performance — June 28-July 4, 2020

Aggregate data for the Top 25 Markets during the week of June 28-July 4, 2020, showed lower occupancy (39.6 percent) and ADR ($100.07) than the national average. Norfolk/Virginia Beach, Va., was the only one of those major markets to reach a 60 percent occupancy level (63.4 percent). Three additional markets surpassed 50 percent occupancy: Detroit (52.8 percent); Tampa/St. Petersburg, Fla. (51 percent); and San Diego, Calif. (50.3 percent).

Markets with the lowest occupancy levels for the week included Oahu Island, Hawaii (19.4 percent); Boston (28.7 percent); and Orlando, Fla. (29.3 percent).

Of note, in New York, occupancy was 40.1 percent, down from 42.4 percent the week prior. In Seattle, occupancy was 32.5 percent, a slight decline from 33.2 percent the previous week.

Subscribe to Lodging Daily News for updates.

SUBSCRIBE