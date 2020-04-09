This Week’s Comings and Goings

Red Lion Hotels Corporation has announced several organizational changes, including the promotion of Nate Troup to chief financial officer from chief accounting officer; Julie Shiflett, chief financial officer, has left the organization. In addition, Paul Moerner was promoted to chief accounting officer from senior director, technical accounting and reporting. John Russell, interim CEO, is continuing to lead the organization as the Board of Directors has suspended its search for a permanent CEO; Russell was appointed interim CEO in December 2019.

Daniel Cox has been named executive chef for Sage Lodge, a Columbia Hospitality resort in Pray, Montana. Cox is leading the property’s culinary director for its restaurants The Grill at Sage Lodge and the Fireside Room, as well as for its meetings and events. Cox was most recently executive chef for Hyatt Hotels’ Motif Seattle and Frolik Kitchen + Cocktails.

