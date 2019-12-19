This Week’s Comings and Goings

The Marcus Corporation appointed Michael R. Evans as president of its Marcus Hotels & Resorts division. Evans is a lodging industry executive with more than 20 years of experience in the hospitality industry with companies such as Marriott International, Inc. and MGM Resorts International.

Here are more notable comings and goings from this past week:

G6 Hospitality has promoted Adam Cannon to the newly created position of vice president, brand management, for Motel 6. Cannon was previously vice president of operations for the Studio 6 brand. In this position, Cannon will lead the new brand management division and grow prospective performance and brand goals.

McKibbon Hospitality has promoted Kelly Schlitter to director of sales for the Aloft Greenville Downtown and Bonnie Brown to director of sales for the SpringHill Suites Lakeland. In addition, Laurin Fuller has been hired as director of sales for the Aloft Downtown and Alison Asher has been hired as market director of sales for five McKibbon properties in Tampa.

Access Point Financial, a hospitality-focused finance company, has named two new executives to its leadership team as it prepares to grow its business in 2020: Angelo Stambules is joining the company as vice president of capital markets and loan syndications, and Keith Avant has been named chief credit officer.

Thomas Riccardi is general manager of the Grand Summit Hotel in Summit, N.J., and his responsibilities include leading sales and marketing, housekeeping, and security operations. Riccardi served as general manager of Due Mari Restaurant in New Brunswick, N.J., prior to his new role.

The Ritz-Carlton Bacara, Santa Barbara, is welcoming Steven Janicek to lead operations as general manager. Janicek has held multiple managerial positions with The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company throughout his career, working for the brand’s properties in Aspen, Denver, Phoenix, and most recently Bachelor Gulch.

Megan Pierce has been named director of group sales for The Curtis in Denver, Colo., where she will create new strategies and initiatives to drive group revenue. Before The Curtis, Pierce was director of sales for the Embassy Suites in Denver. Pierce has also held multiple positions for the Embassy Suites brand during her career.

Vista Dana Point has named Carrie Di Guido marketing and communications manager, where she will manage public relations and promotional outlets for the destination. Di Guido will also lead advertising campaigns and create strategic partnerships with nearby businesses to drive locals to the area.

Javier Cuesta Muñoz is joining the Cavalier Hotel & Beach Club in Virginia Beach, Va., as executive chef, where he will lead the culinary team to elevate the property’s dining offerings. Before joining the Cavalier Hotel & Beach Club, Muñoz was executive chef for the St. Regis Hotel in Washington, D.C.

The Rosen Shingle Creek in Orlando, Fla., has named Chris Vitanza executive pastry chef, and in this position, he will create innovative pastries and dining experiences. During his career, Vitanza served as executive pastry chef for The Franklin Plaza Hotel, Hershey Hotel, Union League of Philadelphia, and Bookbinders Restaurant.

Makeready, a hotel, restaurant, and retail management company, is opening Emeline in Charleston, S.C., in spring 2020. Brad Harvey has been named general manager and Shannon Hartman has been named director of sales and marketing for the property. The two will work to ensure the hotel opening goes smoothly.