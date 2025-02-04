Officials of Access Point Financial (APF) announced the company has named Michelle O’Brien as managing director of structured finance. In her new role, she will pursue opportunities within the capital markets community, including APF’s new mezzanine GAP financing product for hotels in the conduit world.

“Michelle is the ideal candidate to spearhead new CMBS and other structured finance opportunities for APF,” said Michael I. Lipson, CEO and chairman of the board, Access Point Financial. “She will work closely with the CMBS community to provide our newest gap financing product, which will be available to CMBS and similar hotel transactions and their sponsors adding additional leverage behind such capital markets transactions.”

Prior to rejoining APF, O’Brien held multiple positions with Trilogy Investment, culminating with senior vice president, investments and operations. She previously worked with hospitality leaders Stonehill and LWHA, where she held senior underwriter and asset manager/appraiser positions respectively. A Certified Georgia General Appraiser, O’Brien brings a hotel background to the role. As managing director of structured finance, O’Brien will report directly to Dana Tsakanikas, CIO, APF. She received her Bachelor of Arts from William & Mary and her Master of Science in hospitality and tourism management from Virginia Tech.

“Michelle’s addition to the APF team shows our commitment to providing a wide range of hotel capital solutions up and down the capital stack,” Tsakanikas added.