ATLANTA, March 17, 2025—Officials of Access Point Financial (APF) announced the company has provided a total financing commitment on a fully funded loan amount of $126.0 million to American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (AHIP), a publicly traded real estate investment trust located in Vancouver, Canada. The money will be used to refinance, renovate, and upgrade a portfolio of 12 premium-branded, select-service hotels totaling 1,233 rooms across the United States.

“As evidenced by this transaction, APF is capable of virtually all levels of financial assistance, from a single asset $10 million bridge loan to more complex transactions to refinance an entire portfolio well north of $100 million,” said Michael I. Lipson, CEO and chairman of the board, APF. “We pride ourselves on being strategic capital partners who work hard to find the right solution for entrepreneurial, select-service hotel owners to large, institutional investors such as AHIP and everything in between.”

The hotel portfolio includes:

Residence Inn St. Paul Woodbury, Minnesota Residence Inn San Angelo, Texas Fairfield Inn & Suites Asheboro, North Carolina Home2 Suites San Angelo, Texas Courtyard Bismarck North, North Dakota Staybridge Suites Midland, Texas TownePlace Suites Pittsburgh Airport / Robinson Township, Pennsylvania Residence Inn Mount Laurel at Bishop’s Gate, New Jersey Hampton Inn Asheboro, North Carolina Home2 Suites Midland, Texas Courtyard St. Paul Woodbury, Minnesota Homewood Suites Kalamazoo-Portage, Michigan

The $126 million commitment represents an average loan balance of approximately $102,000 per key and $10.5 million per-property on the select-service portfolio of premium brands from Marriott, Hilton, and IHG.

“Access Point Financial is the capital solution for hotel sponsors who want a lending partner that knows them, understands the hotel marketplace, and values flexibility, expertise, and true partnership,” said James Reivitis, chief development officer, APF.