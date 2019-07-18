This Week’s Comings and Goings

Interstate Hotels & Resorts named Andrew J. Arthurs as chief information officer. He will be responsible for the design and delivery of technical and business solutions to meet the diverse needs of the company and its worldwide hotel portfolio. Arthurs spent more than 15 years in technology leadership in hospitality, most recently as CIO at Two Roads Hospitality.

Michael Vernon will resign from the RLH Corporation’s board of directors effective December 31, 2019. Vernon served on the company’s board since 2012 and is currently a member of its Audit and Compensation Committees. Jake Brace will join the company’s board of directors, effective immediately. Brace brings more than 30 years of experience in strategy, finance, restructuring, and transformation.

Access Point Financial named Dilip Petigara as chief executive officer and Michael Lipson as chairman of the board of directors. Since joining Access Point Financial in 2012, Petigara has held the position of chief operating officer. Michael Lipson has served as a strategic consultant to Access Point Financial since 2017.

Henry Schwartz is now vice president and chief information officer of Outrigger Hospitality Group, where he will provide vision and leadership in developing and implementing global IT strategies, initiatives, capabilities, policies, procedures, and organization to support Outrigger’s goals and direction. Schwartz comes to Outrigger from KSL Resorts.

Kerzner International Holdings promoted Philippe Zuber to chief operating officer and Brett Armitage to the newly created position of chief commercial officer. Zuber will lead the operation of all Kerzner resorts. He joined the company in 2015 as president and chief operating officer for One&Only Resorts. Armitage will lead all commercial functions, overseeing global revenue, distribution, communications, marketing, and sales. He joined the company in 2007.

The Leading Hotels of the World named Chris Walker as senior vice president, global sales. Walker, who previously spent four years as senior vice president, sales-Americas, and has more than 20 years of hospitality and marketing experience, is now responsible for leading global sales strategy across the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa.

Thompson Chicago named Paul Cardona as general manager, where he will oversee the day-to-day operations for the 247-room property and its restaurant, Nico Osteria. Cardona brings more than 20 years of hospitality experience to his new role. He previously held general manager positions at Le Meridien Chicago and Virgin Hotels Chicago.

The Hotel Group appointed Rachel Blake as general manager of the Hilton Garden Inn Seattle/Bellevue Downtown. A 26-year hospitality veteran, Blake most recently served as general manager at the Embassy Suites Seattle North Lynnwood and has held positions at the Embassy Suites Temecula, the Sheraton Carlsbad Resort & Spa, Doubletree Seattle Airport.

Westin Tampa Bay added David Sheets as general manager. Sheets brings more than 28 years of hospitality experience, 19 of which were based in Florida, to the waterfront hotel that was recently acquired by Castlerock Asset Management. He most recently worked at The Westshore Grand, A Tribute Portfolio Hotel in Tampa.

Tim Foley is the new general manager of Virgin Hotels Chicago. With more than 30 years of hospitality experience, Foley will combine his management and director-level expertise and food and beverage knowledge in his new role. Most recently, he was vice president of operations for Spire Hospitality in Deerfield.

Prism Hotels & Resorts promoted Otton Suarez to the position of general manager from hotel manager of the Tucson Hilton Resort, El Conquistador. Suarez first joined Prism Hotels in 2015 and has overseen several aspects of the resort during his time. He brings more than 36 years of experience to his new role and has run operations at six resorts and hotels across the country.

Thompson D.C., a hotel opening in December that is managed by Pivot Hotels & Resorts, named Sherry Abedi as general manager and Kelly McCourt as director of sales and marketing. Abedi will oversee all opening initiatives, hiring, and on-property programming. She most recently served as general manager of the Quirk Hotel in Richmond, Va. McCourt will spearhead Thompson D.C.’s marketing, sales, revenue, and event management strategies. Most recently, she led sales and marketing for The Darcy Washington D.C.

The Central Station, a Curio Collection by Hilton hotel that is set to open this Fall in Memphis, added Jeremy Sadler as general manager and Helen Nelson as director of sales and marketing. Sadler brings more than two decades of experience, most recently as opening general manager for Tulsa Club, another Curio Collection property. He will lead day-to-day hotel operations, guest relations, and team development. Nelson will focus on driving sales and business growth strategies. With more than a decade of experience, she previously served as director of sales and marketing at Hu. Hotel Memphis.

Erin Brown is the new public relations manager at Fairmont Grand Del Mar. In this role, she will be responsible for media and influencer relations, community involvement, online reputation management, and social media. Brown brings nearly a decade of media and PR experience to this role and most recently served as hospitality group manager at Crowe PR.

Diana Youngblood is the new director of finance for the Hilton University of Florida Conference Center, a Benchmark Resorts & Hotels property in Gainesville. Youngblood began with Benchmark in accounting at the Villas of Grand Cypress resort in Orlando and previously served as Benchmark’s task force controller.

Kimberley Lay joined the Boulud Sud Miami on the lobby level of the JW Marriott Marquis Miami as general manager. Bringing more than 24 years of experience in the food and beverage industry, Lay will oversee restaurant operations, manage internal team development, and curate all aspects of the guest experience.

Michael Letterman joined YOTEL Boston as food and beverage director. With more than 25 years of hospitality experience, Letterman most recently opened and managed the Fairmont Copley Plaza’s restaurant, Oak Long Bar + Kitchen. His former experience also includes leadership positions at Back Bay Restaurant Group and Stephanie’s Restaurant Group.

The St. Anthony Hotel welcomed Michael McClellan as food and beverage director. With more than 15 years in the industry, McClellan will oversee the property’s culinary offerings: Gallery On the Park; The St. Anthony Club; and catering for meetings, banquets, and special events. He previously served as general manager for F&B operations at the La Cantera Resort & Spa.

