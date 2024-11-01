ATLANTA, Georgia—Access Point Financial announced the successful closing of a $133.1 million investment in Goldman Sachs’ recent $985 million hotel portfolio refinance. Goldman Sachs arranged the transaction for Atrium Holdings, which will use the proceeds to refinance a 24-property hotel portfolio. APF acquired the capital stack’s three bond tranches (HRR, G, & F) totaling $133.1 million.

“This transaction underscores APF’s position as a creative and aggressive capital provider in hospitality. Our ability to acquire these tranches in Goldman Sachs’ complex refinancing of such a significant hotel portfolio speaks to our strategic approach and how APF’s early participation facilitates and improves the execution of these types of financings,” said Michael I. Lipson, CEO, Access Point Financial. “We pride ourselves on finding innovative solutions in a challenging market and are prepared to move decisively when opportunities arise. By leveraging our deep industry expertise and flexible capital, we continue to support the evolving needs of leading hospitality companies like Atrium Holdings.”

The portfolio comprises 24 properties across the United States, the majority of which are branded as Embassy Suites by Hilton.