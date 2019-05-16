Catherine Morgen, currently a partner of Morris, Manning & Martin (MMM), has been named to the board of directors for Castell Project, Inc. At MMM, Morgen is responsible for commercial real estate development, finance, and hospitality practices. On the board, Morgen will help Castell Project reach its goals of moving women up the corporate ladder in hospitality.

Hotel Equities (HE) has promoted Bryan DeCort to the position of executive vice president to assist in growing operations and strategies for the firm. DeCort joined HE in 2017, and during his time with the firm, he has helped restructure operations, grow the portfolio, and implement long-term strategies for performance-based growth.

Sonesta International Hotels Corporation has named Mark Ernst general manager of the Sonesta Silicon Valley, where he will reopen the property following a renovation to common areas and guestrooms. Ernst was most recently task force general manager for The Clift Royal Sonesta in San Francisco, Calif.

Advertisement

Ron Droegmyer is now the general manager of The Essex—Vermont’s Culinary Resort & Spa, a Gemstone Collection hotel by BENCHMARK in Essex, Vt. Additionally, Orlando Ramos is director of food and beverage for The Ridge, a Benchmark Conference Center in Basking Ridge, N.J.

The Hilton Short Hills in Short Hills, N.J. has named Christopher Akoury general manager. He was general manager of the Embassy Suites by Hilton Parsippany, N.J, before his new position. The Short Hills property has also appointed Duygu Magnisalis director of catering and events, and she will plan the execution of weddings and social events.

Regan Rosdil is now senior sales manager for The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Waikiki Beach, and she will be leading wholesale strategies to grow the resort in the location’s leisure segment. Before her new position, Rosdil held leisure, catering sales, and management positions for global brands in Waikiki.

San Francisco Marriott Marquis is welcoming Shawn Pace to grow group business sales as senior sales executive. Pace has been working with the Marriott brand since 2001, and has worked in contract negotiations, team leadership, account management, and business development.

Xavier Bon is the new director of sales and marketing for Hotel Emblem San Francisco, a Viceroy Hotels & Resorts property. Bon is responsible for event revenues, hotel branding and positioning, and sales initiatives. Bon started his hospitality career 20 years ago at the hotel, which was then named Hotel Rex by Joie de Vivre.

As the new director of sales and marketing for the Plantation on Crystal River in Crystal River, Fla., Laura Dorner will create new strategies, develop programming, and manage performance and sales teams for the property. Dorner was previously a sales executive for a private, gated community with Village of Citrus Hills.

Connie Villeta is now director of sales and marketing for The Garden Court Hotel in downtown Palo Alto, Calif. Villeta will plan long-term sales and marketing strategies, as well as manage public relations and social media for the property. Most recently, she served as western regional sales manager for Hilton.

Kimpton The Rowan Palm Springs has named two new hires to grow food and beverage menus for its four culinary outlets. As executive chef, Troy Thomas will create new food menus with Mediterranean flavors. The property’s new lead bartender Mary Valdez will add more sustainable ingredients to the hotel’s beverage menu.

Fournier Group, an insurance agency in Portland, Ore., has named Jana Solis vice president of risk management and hospitality team leader. During her career, Solis was a managing director and global hospitality and gaming practice leader for multiple insurance firms, including Marsh, Willis, and HUB International.

Architecture and design firm Cooper Robertson has named seven new hires to its company. Jason Cadorette is a senior associate and is rejoining the company. New architects Collin Gardner, Lloyd Helen, Jason Fung, Iris Kim, Anjulie Palta, and Alan Song will lead projects across the country.

Keep up with the industry.

Subscribe to LODGING