IRVINE, Calif.—”Bell” hops and Baja Blasts, fire sauce and sauce packet floaties are coming to the new Taco Bell Hotel. Beginning August 9 for a limited time, doors will open at The Bell: A Taco Bell Hotel and Resort in Palm Springs, California, creating an immersive brand experience for fans of the chain.

From check-in to check-out, The Bell: A Taco Bell Hotel and Resort reimagines what a hotel stay can be, unveiling a destination inspired by tacos and fueled by fans. Everything from guestrooms to breakfast and poolside cocktails will be infused with a Taco Bell twist.

An on-site gift shop will offer exclusive apparel and an on-site salon will offer Taco Bell-inspired nail art, fades, and a braid bar. And whether it’s a daily happier hour or saucy snacks, The Bell: A Taco Bell Hotel and Resort will introduce new menu surprises only available at the hotel.

“The Bell stands to be the biggest expression of the Taco Bell lifestyle to date. It will be fun, colorful, flavorful, and filled with more than what our fans might expect,” said Taco Bell’s Chief Global Brand Officer Marisa Thalberg. “Also, just like some of our most sought-after food innovation, this hotel brings something entirely new for lucky fans to experience and enjoy.”

From a Forever 21 fashion line to weddings in the Las Vegas flagship Cantina, Taco Bell has a history of creating unexpected ways for fans to celebrate their love for the brand. At The Bell: A Taco Bell Hotel and Resort, fans will experience brand-infused design, entertainment, food, and more.

Taco Bell, a Southern California-based brand founded by Glen Bell in 1962, chose Palm Springs as the resort destination for its next hospitality venture. Reservations will open in June.

