The Woodlands Resort to Begin Enhancement Program in Q2 2022

THE WOODLANDS, Texas—The Woodlands Resort, a landmark destination, will soon become the first Curio Collection by Hilton branded resort in Texas. Along with its January 4, 2022, transition to the upper-upscale portfolio, the 402-room property with 75,000 square feet of indoor meeting and event space—as well as an array of outdoor function areas—is slated for a program of enhancements projected to begin in Q2 2022. A guestroom model is anticipated for a spring unveiling. The entirety of the project is being carefully planned to minimize interruptions to the guest experience.

According to CoralTree Hospitality Group Vice President Scott Spann, who oversees The Woodlands Hotels group, “Through this exciting partnership with Hilton and Curio Collection, we look forward to expanding our audience and solidifying our spot as one of the top resorts in region and country. Additionally, we’re eager to continue the evolution of this outstanding legacy property with an array of improvements that will elevate the sense of place, functionality, comfort, and desirability for corporate and social groups, weddings, plus business, and leisure travelers.”

Among the areas of capital focus are health and wellness, food and beverage, and outdoor events, buoying existing amenities that range from two championship golf courses, bike and kayak fleet, and Forest Oasis Lazy River & Waterpark to a tennis center with 21 courts, recently debuted Back Table Kitchen & Bar and direct access to over 200 miles of trails.

The 10,000 square foot spa will have a makeover, including repositioning the spa pool to create a retreat. As a complement, the fitness facility will be expanded and modernized. A lobby bar with water views, grab-and-go, and a market will join upgrades to existing restaurant and bar spaces. Overlooking Lake Harrison, the 3,000 square foot Forest Deck will be transformed into a meetings, ceremonies, and receptions venue. A curated art program will tie areas together with visual interest.

“We are thrilled to have The Woodlands Resort join our growing portfolio of over 100 unique hotels and resorts around the world,” said Jenna Hackett, global brand head, Curio Collection by Hilton. “We look forward to welcoming guests and Hilton Honors members to this premier Texas resort destination, which will offer a host of amenities, services, and premium accommodations that are synonymous with the Curio Collection brand.”

Planned refreshes to branding and the property website will seek to better reflect The Woodlands Resort and The Woodlands.

The Woodlands Resort is located near The Woodlands, one of the country’s fastest-growing small cities. Popular attractions such as Market Street, the Waterway district, Hughes Landing and Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, 1,700-acre George Mitchell Nature Preserve, The Woodlands Children’s Museum, and Riva Row Boat House are accessible.