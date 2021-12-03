Hunter Hotel Investment Conference to Honor Peggy Berg With Award

The Hunter Hotel Investment Conference will present Peggy Berg, founder and chair of the Castell Project, with the 2022 Hunter Conference Award for Excellence and Inspiration. Since its inception in 2010, the award has recognized a hotelier who exemplifies exceptional leadership, citizenship, and innovation. From her start as the first female employee elected partner in the Atlanta office of PKF to her founding of the Castell Project five years ago, Berg has been a catalyst for change within the hospitality industry.

“Peggy’s dedication to bettering the hospitality industry fully embodies the spirit of this award. Throughout her career, Peggy has been at the helm of efforts designed to maximize the impact of our industry and elevate the individuals within it. HUNTER is proud to present Peggy with this award and will continue supporting her efforts to mentor, inspire, and advocate for the next generation of leaders in hospitality.” – Lee Hunter, Chairman of the Hunter Hotel Investment Conference and Chief Operating Officer of Hunter Hotel Advisors

At PKF, Berg collaborated with brands and individual licensees to create the impact study model still used today. She is the founder of The Highland Group, Hotel Investment Advisors Inc., a nationally recognized consulting firm, and one of the 19 charter members of the International Society of Hospitality Consultants. Working with the ISHC, Berg launched the inaugural CapEx study helping owners and investors better understand the costs of ownership. As a franchisee of Hilton and Choice hotels, Berg understands the benefits and challenges of ownership. She has chaired the Georgia Hospitality and Travel Association, founded the Extended-Stay Council, and co-chaired the Council of Inns & Suites for the AHLA. She also served as Chairman Emeritus for the ISHC.

Advertisement

In 2017, Berg founded the Castell Project. Its mission is “to see women in more than one of every three positions at all levels of hospitality industry leadership and ownership.” With its initiatives, the project aims to “reduce the friction that slows women’s rise as leaders.” Castell now boasts a community of more than 300 executive women who connect with students through Castell@College, over 1,000 women on its WSH List of potential speakers, and well over 100 women in its leadership development program cohorts.

“Knowing Peggy since she entered the hospitality industry on a professional level, she has always been a person thinking outside the box. She is the one always asking ‘why?’ or ‘why not?’ about her business, the industry, and her community. At The Highland Group, she created The Extended Stay Report and The Boutique Hotel Report, both contributing crucial data to the industry. She leads, innovates, and inspires!!” – Chuck Pinkowski, owner of Pinkowski & Company and Chairman of The Hunter Award Committee Talene Staab, the Global Head of Tru by Hilton, will present Berg with the award at the Hunter Conference on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. EST. The conference runs from March 22-24 at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis. Proceeds provide scholarships to hospitality students within the Cecil B. Day School of Hospitality at Georgia State University.