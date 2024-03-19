Finance & DevelopmentResidence Inn Greenville-Spartanburg Airport Completes Multi-Million Dollar Renovation
Finance & Development

Residence Inn Greenville-Spartanburg Airport Completes Multi-Million Dollar Renovation

By LODGING Staff

Residence Inn Greenville-Spartanburg Airport today announced the completion of its multi-million-dollar renovation. The pet-friendly all-suite hotel located just minutes from Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport invites guests to make themselves at home with its new modern aesthetic and refreshed guestrooms and public spaces.

​“We couldn’t be more excited to officially reintroduce Residence Inn Greenville-Spartanburg Airport and share our new look and feel with guests,” said General Manager Jasmin Queen-Gilbertson. “Catering to every type of traveler, each area of our hotel has been designed with our guests’ satisfaction in mind.”

​The hotel’s seventy-eight spacious studio, one-and-two-bedroom suites received new wallpaper, flooring, and contemporary furniture, including large in-room workstations, and technological upgrades with new flat screen televisions and smart locks allowing for keyless entry.

​Aimed at enhancing comfort and connection, the renovation also incorporated new flooring, fixtures, décor, and furniture in the lobby, with the welcomed addition of an expansive communal table outfitted with outlets and charging ports, along with a study nook perfect for socializing or working on-the-go. Communal spaces including the brand’s signature breakfast area and 24-hour market were included in the refresh as well, receiving new equipment and a modernized look and feel. The hotel’s fitness center features new state-of-the-art workout equipment and updated flooring, helping travelers maintain their routines while on the road, while the inviting outdoor pool was resurfaced and outfitted with new grills, patio furniture and string lighting.

​Residence Inn Greenville Spartanburg Airport is owned by Flynn Properties and managed by McKibbon Hospitality

