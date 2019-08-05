Four Ways IoT Technology Can Help Hotels Operate Smarter

Consumers are welcoming the internet of things (IoT) into their homes, connecting everything from phones, TVs, and security systems to thermostats, lighting, refrigerators, and coffee makers. Now that their homes are “smart,” people expect the same level of intelligence in their hotel rooms, making the IoT the next big opportunity for the hospitality industry.

To keep pace with rising consumer expectations, a growing number of hotels are deploying IoT solutions, which do far more than simply collect data. They use sensors, devices, networks, analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), augmented reality (AR), and other technologies to enrich customer experience and engagement, grow business revenue, and improve energy efficiency, cost savings, and information security.

For example, some hotels use virtual reality so that consumers can view rooms before they book. Resorts are using apps to create interactive experiences that allow guests to superimpose themselves into a scavenger hunt so they can better explore the property. In some hotel lobbies, systems are being enhanced with facial recognition and biometrics, so staff members can personalize interactions by thanking repeat customers and welcoming newcomers to the facility.

These types of personalized human exchanges are the core of the hospitality industry. Here are four reasons why it makes sense for hotels to consider IoT solutions.