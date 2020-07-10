The Westin Annapolis in Maryland Reopens Following Renovation

The Westin Annapolis reopened its doors on June 3 after a full-room redesign with a nautical theme that drew inspiration from the Chesapeake Bay. The newly renovated upscale hotel has 225 guestrooms, 24-hour room service, a full-service fitness center, onsite dining at Azure Restaurant and Lounge, access to the Varuna Aveda SalonSpa, the only heated indoor pool in downtown Annapolis, and more than 15,418 square feet of flexible meeting and event space, including the largest ballroom in Annapolis.

Located in Annapolis’ downtown arts district, the Westin Annapolis is near popular attractions such as the United States Naval Academy, Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, an array of shops, galleries, curated museums, and waterfront experiences. The hotel is pet-friendly.

With the health of guests and team members in mind, The Westin Annapolis has launched Marriott’s “Commitment to Clean” plan, implementing advanced protocols and best practices in response to COVID-19.

