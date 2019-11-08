The Room Key: Improving a Hotel’s First Impression

The Room Key is LODGING’s advice column for hoteliers, managers, and team members at all levels of hospitality. Experts will answer questions on everything from operations and F&B to finance and marketing. Have a question for our experts? Submit it here.

How Can I Improve My Hotel’s First Impression?

“I’m always getting dinged on my online reviews for my property’s appearance. Overall, the hotel is still in good shape—the furnishings are relatively new, we keep it clean, and we refresh our paint and carpet fairly often. What can we do to make a better first impression when guests walk in? And how can we make sure this good first impression carries through their stay?”

You’re not alone. Lots of hotels are getting surprised by these less-than-stellar online reviews. We frequently hear concerns along the lines of, “Guestroom cleanliness complaints are going up—but we’re meeting the same housekeeping standards we always have.” The problem is that guests’ expectations are higher than ever. A recent study found that the vast majority (71 percent) of travelers expect “above average” cleanliness. In other words, they want something better than what they’re used to—and what many hotels are used to delivering.

As you mentioned, if you fall short, you’re going to hear about it—and not just in quaint, anonymous comment cards. Guests can air their complaints to the whole world with the click of a button or the tap of a finger. And just one bad online review can cost you 30 potential customers.

So, how do you meet these “above average” expectations? And how do you do it without seriously slowing down your housekeeping team or significantly increasing costs?

Here are five smart, easy-to-implement strategies to get you started: