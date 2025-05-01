Driving Personalized Travel Through Procurement 

In today’s world of highly specific algorithms and broad celebration of individuality, personalization is the name of the game for attracting consumers. For hotel and lodging operators, this has become more than just a trend but an established guest preference.

Meeting guests where they are — and how they travel — is more essential than ever. But as personalization becomes more granular, from room amenities to curated local experiences, a major question emerges:

How can operators deliver personalized hospitality at scale without stretching their budgets thin? One powerful answer lies in strategic procurement.

Personalization is all about options, and options are built on product availability and supplier flexibility. When procurement is approached strategically, it becomes a behind-the-scenes enabler of more memorable, tailored guest experiences.

Advertisement

Smart Menuing With Cross-Utilization

Offering meals that suit every taste doesn’t have to mean offering a massive menu. You can allow for greater personalization within menus through build-your-own options, a la carte sides, and add-ons. The key to keeping all of these dishes on hand? Many operations source ingredients with versatility in mind.

The key is to find areas where your ingredients overlap. If you’re buying specific cuts of meat or forms of produce for every dish on your menu, you’re going to be limited in how many options you can provide guests. You’ll also be more likely to over- and under-order, leading to resource drain. On the other hand, if you can find ways to use more ingredients in multiple dishes, you have greater flexibility. This can translate to additional menu items or simply more opportunities for substitutions.

Finding cross-utilization opportunities can be especially effective when you work across day parts. For example, you can use the same potato product for your breakfast hashbrowns as your evening mashed potatoes. The spinach you offer in omelets can be the same product that you use as a side with steaks.

Sometimes, this focus on versatility may mean leaving behind some pre-prepped items. However, with the right planning, you can create efficient recipes that use nearly every ingredient in multiple ways.

Leverage Local Charm

For some travelers, a unique experience may just mean experiencing the charm of the area they’re visiting. When they’re able to explore the tastes, sights, and activities that their destination is known for, they’re able to get that feeling of having the perfect trip just for them.

How can you meet this desire when your brand covers multiple regions? You can start with sourcing ingredients and supplies from regional and local vendors. The key is to find programs that have national availability.

Some regional and local suppliers are branches of larger companies that span multiple areas. This means that you can negotiate programs across your locations but still keep that local charm. Your on-site eateries can boast locally sourced beef without putting the onus of negotiating programs on your locations.

This not only saves your associates’ time, but it can also save you money. By sourcing through national programs, you can leverage the full spend of your portfolio when negotiating. You can also keep track of overall spend within these categories and make switches or other adjustments when necessary.

Operational Strategy That Feels Personal

In the hospitality space, personalization doesn’t have to come at the expense of efficiency. Through strategic procurement, hotel and lodging operators can offer the variety and flexibility today’s travelers crave.

Whether it’s creating menus with cross-utilized ingredients or sourcing regionally to reflect the local flavor, procurement plays a powerful role in shaping experiences that feel both personal and intentional.

With the right procurement strategies in place, your brand can stay nimble, delight guests, and stay competitive in a landscape where personalization is no longer a trend but a baseline expectation.

Sponsored by Foodbuy Hospitality.