Hotels Need Key Control Policies – Here’s How to Write One 

Keeping vast or modest hotel properties compliant with state regulatory mandates requires continual updates to hotel security policies and procedures, including how to manage the hundreds to thousands of keys on hotel premises. Appropriate planning is essential to ensure that hotel staff are trained in key control procedures and that emergency response teams are familiar with hotel emergency response plans, including where all keys are ready and available to them. Electronic key control systems expedite operational efficiencies for hotel staff while providing accountability and enhanced security.

Although guests access their rooms at most hotels with access card readers instead of keys, housekeeping and security staff still gain room access through traditional locks and keys. Managing the security of all keys is equally as important as monitoring activity inside and outside of the building and providing access control for people entering and exiting the building. A hotel security plan is incomplete without key control.

Electronic key control secures all keys, releases them to authorized key users, and tracks who removed and returned them. With this accountability tracking feature, audit trails are available 24/7. Many hotel security departments benefit from a well-defined and written key control policy to include in the master security plan. Here are a few core items to include in your hotel’s key control policy:

Define the Key Control Policy Purpose – What will be achieved with a thorough hotel key control policy? The purpose is to secure all keys and to prevent unauthorized usage of keys to improve hotel security; the key control policy is designed to protect people, places, and assets on hotel property.

Define the Key Control Policy Objectives – The objectives include to continually meet compliance with city, state, and county regulatory requirements, accountability, time management and efficiency, reduction of costs associated with lost keys, reduction of liability and security breaches, and accessibility of all hotel keys for first responders.

Define the Key Control Policy Responsibilities – The administrator who will oversee the key control policy typically is assigned to security and/or facilities and maintenance departments, who ensure the responsibilities are carried out and enforced, and that the policy is regularly reviewed and amended.

Define the Key Control Policy Rules – The rules may include never allowing any keys to leave hotel property and must always reside in an electronic key control cabinet, reporting of lost keys protocol, issuing of master keys, and never loaning keys or letting anyone borrow them. There should also be an established protocol for the assignment of keys to new personnel and a protocol for the return of keys for staff members who are leaving their jobs.

Define the Procedures and Costs Associated with New and Replaced Keys – Key audits are important during times of renovations or if there are broken locks and new keys need to be added to the key control system. Procedures also need to be administered, such as established charges that will be incurred and work-order forms for the security or facilities department to replace locks and keys.

Define the Procedures for First Responder Access to Hotel Master Keys – Clear communication is needed between hotel personnel and first responders as to where the master keys reside in the event of an emergency. The key control policy should include specific instructions and copies of the emergency first responder key control plan should be shared with these departments as to where the key control system is located and where the first responder key rings are located.

These are just a few of the many items that can be included in a hotel key control policy. Being prepared with all the available security technology is important to keep hotels and guests safer.

Adding a key control policy along with a key control system reduces operating expenses for hotels by reducing the frequency of lost or missing keys. Key control boosts productivity and adds accountability by providing access control to keys, which are assets that protect other assets. Most importantly, key control systems are designed to protect hotel guests and property.

