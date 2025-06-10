In today’s hospitality landscape, guest expectations are evolving rapidly. Travelers want seamless, modern entertainment experiences that mirror what they enjoy at home. For hoteliers, that means delivering more than just basic cable: it means offering great entertainment and personalized in-room experiences that also boost revenue.

For 30 years, DISH Business has been at the forefront of hospitality technology, helping hotels stay ahead of change while meeting the expectations of today’s guests. As HITEC 2025 approaches, DISH Business invites attendees to experience its future-ready hospitality technology firsthand and discover how properties of all sizes can deliver memorable guest experiences while driving ROI from their entertainment.

Bringing the Best of Live TV to Every Room

Today, linear TV is table stakes. SMARTBOX2 powers live TV across entire properties from a single, microwave-sized box and is used by over 2 million rooms nationwide. The head-end distribution system offers up to 192 channels of live HD content (including 4K) and works with virtually any infrastructure, eliminating the need for costly rewiring and making it an affordable solution for nearly any property.

Meeting Modern Guest Entertainment Standards

But today’s guests expect more. In an on-demand world where thousands of shows and movies are instantly accessible at the touch of a button—and 88% of U.S. households have at least one streaming service subscription—streaming is quickly shifting from a ‘nice-to-have’ to an expectation. OnStream by DISH Business brings live TV, streaming, and casting together in one seamless, easy-to-use interface. With Google Play Store integration, hoteliers can ensure that streaming apps on guest TVs are always up to date. And with features like universal search and automatic credential clearing, guests can easily find their favorites and enjoy peace of mind knowing their personal login details are safe.

Turning Entertainment Into ROI With Customizable Technology

A 2024 Oracle and Skift report found that 67% of hotel executives expect non-room revenue to grow in importance over the next five years. That shift makes in-room technology more valuable than ever—not just for entertainment, but as a customizable tool to engage guests and drive revenue. With OnStream, owners and property managers can boost non-room revenue by promoting on-site amenities, selling ad space to local businesses, and more on their TVs. Hotels hosting weddings, conferences, or corporate retreats can even personalize in-room screens with welcome messages or event schedules, creating memorable experiences that attract more group bookings.

Flexible, Future-Ready Technology That Works With You

One of the biggest technology concerns for hotel operators today is integration, but finding solutions that don’t require infrastructure upgrades can help hotels minimize these concerns and make the most of their existing tech investments. With the EVOLVE 2 set-back box, hotels can avoid disruptive infrastructure changes. The solution works with existing TVs, including non-Pro:Idiom TVs, and uses a sleek, behind-the-TV device to power streaming, casting, and more through the OnStream platform without bulky hardware.

Looking at the Future

Looking ahead, DISH Business sees an even more connected future. With advancements in AI on the horizon, the potential for personalized, intuitive in-room experiences is growing. Imagine TVs that adjust to guest personas, loyalty profiles, or travel preferences—automatically surfacing sports events, dining options, or content recommendations tailored to each guest. It’s part of the company’s broader vision for moving beyond a one-size-fits-all experience and making in-room entertainment feel more relevant and engaging. With its continuous Content Management Portal (CMP) updates, DISH Business will further empower hoteliers to customize memorable guest experiences like these.

See the Technology in Action at HITEC 2025



As guest needs continue to evolve, hotels will need to modernize their technology to keep up. With 30 years of industry experience and a suite of flexible, future-ready hospitality solutions, DISH Business has always been ahead of what guests want and what hotels need to stay ahead—no matter what the future brings.



At this year’s HITEC event, DISH Business will showcase its full suite of hospitality entertainment solutions—including live demos of OnStream. Attendees can explore how these solutions help properties stay ahead of changing guest demands, create new revenue opportunities, and modernize without costly and time-consuming infrastructure upgrades.



Visit DISH Business at booth #3600 to see firsthand how 30 years of innovation continue to shape the future of hospitality technology. To book your demo ahead of time, visit dish.com/hotels.