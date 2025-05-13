In today’s hospitality landscape, every detail shapes the guest experience—from the softness of the linens to the quality of the coffee. While hotels often focus on design and in-room comforts, one essential touchpoint is frequently overlooked: the morning cup of coffee for which guests instinctively reach to start their day. This simple ritual can set the tone for their entire stay. How many glowing reviews, higher bills, and repeat visits might be earned if that first sip left guests not just satisfied, but truly delighted?

Costa Coffee, a globally celebrated brand with over 50 years of coffee craftsmanship, empowers hotels to elevate their offerings with café-quality beverages that uplift guests, streamline operations, inspire loyalty, and generate new revenue streams.

A Heartfelt Welcome Through Every Cup

Costa Coffee understands the impact of delivering warmth and comfort through travelers’ every sip. Whether guests are waking at dawn or unwinding after a long day, Costa’s award-winning equipment and high-quality roasts ensure a consistently premium coffee experience.

Costa offers innovative solutions for every coffee occasion, including the Pacto range, which is ideal for the lodging environment. The compact, countertop units offer both served and self-serve options, integrating seamlessly into hotel lobbies, in-room service, restaurants, and conference areas. The simple operational model and fully automatic machines deliver high-quality specialty coffee through an easy-to-use, familiar experience. Drinks are served in under 90 seconds each, including iced options. For hoteliers, this means delivering barista-quality coffee that can be sold at a premium price, without the need for barista labor.

Advertisement

Inspiring Loyalty Through Personalized Experiences

Costa Coffee’s approach to hospitality is rooted in authentic connection and guest-centricity. By offering a range of drink options and flavor shots — from vanilla to hazelnut — guests are invited to personalize their drinks just the way they like them. This level of thoughtful customization helps create meaningful experiences that guests remember—and return for.

From early-morning lattes to late-night espressos, Costa’s presence across hotel touchpoints makes every interaction an opportunity to build loyalty. In a world where consumers value authenticity and consistency, hotels that serve Costa are offering more than just coffee — they’re serving trust, comfort, and care.

Simplifying Operations with Innovation and Reliability

Behind every great guest experience is a well-run operation. Costa Coffee developed its machines not just for its end user, but for the people who make hospitality happen. Designed with efficiency in mind, Costa’s solutions—such as Pacto—reduce labor demands and operational overhead, all while maintaining a high standard of quality. Minimal waste, intuitive interfaces, and consistent output mean hotel staff can focus more on hospitality and less on beverage logistics​.

These machines are as resilient as they are revolutionary, capable of serving large volumes quickly and reliably. For hoteliers, this translates to a frictionless guest experience and smoother day-to-day management.

Unlocking New Revenue Potential Across the Property

In addition to enhancing service, Costa Coffee opens new avenues for revenue generation. Hotel properties can introduce coffee upsells in lobbies, conference centers, and even in-room dining, encouraging spontaneous purchases and extended guest interactions. For example, a daily afternoon coffee hour could feature lattes with specialty syrups, or hotels could offer hot chocolate for the whole family in the evenings.

With Costa’s flexible deployment options, properties can tailor installations to match the needs of each space, whether that’s a sleek grab-and-go station or a full-featured coffee corner in a lounge or meeting area. By tapping into the growing demand for premium, customizable coffee, hotels can meet evolving guest preferences while simultaneously boosting their bottom line.

A Brand Built on Authenticity and Passion

Costa Coffee’s legacy is one of continuous evolution, born from the belief that no one should have to settle for a bad cup of coffee. Since 1971, the brand has pursued perfection with heart, empathy, and an unrelenting commitment to innovation. The team shares a love for coffee that resonates deeply with partners and consumers alike.

In hotels, this passion is palpable. Costa Coffee is more than a provider—it is a partner that helps hoteliers create genuine, joyful experiences for their guests. Through warm hospitality, disciplined excellence, and open communication, Costa helps hotels turn everyday interactions into lasting memories.

Sponsored by Costa Coffee.