Marriott to Convert Three U.S. Properties to Branded Hotels

Marriott International, Inc. announced plans to convert three luxury properties in the United States to brands within the Marriott Bonvoy portfolio. The Resort at Pelican Hill, Turtle Bay Resort, and a Midtown hotel in New York City are all expected to join Marriott Bonvoy’s luxury brands this summer.

“In the last few weeks, we finalized deals for conversions of three incredible properties, adding over 1,000 rooms to our system and continuing to underscore our commitment to luxury,” said Leeny Oberg, chief financial officer and executive vice president, development, Marriott International. “We are sought out by owners because of the depth and breadth of our brand portfolio and the power of our platform to drive results. Today, the company has an industry-leading global luxury distribution of over 510 open hotels with another 234 luxury hotels in the signed pipeline. We look forward to strengthening our leadership in this important customer segment as we continue to work with owners to maximize the potential of their projects.”

Stretching from Manhattan to Hawaii, the company’s three planned luxury conversions include:

A luxury hotel in New York, New York, is expected to join the Marriott Bonvoy portfolio on June 5. This property is located in Midtown Manhattan close to attractions including Central Park, Times Square, The Museum of Modern Art, Rockefeller Center, the shops on Fifth Avenue, and Radio City Music Hall. This will mark The Luxury Collection’s return to New York City.

The Resort at Pelican Hill is located in Newport Beach, California, and is expected to join Marriott’s luxury portfolio on July 1. The 504-acre resort sits on the coast of Newport Beach and includes the Pelican Hill Golf Club, featuring two 18-hole golf courses with 270-degree ocean views. The Irvine Company will continue to own the property, with Marriott managing, and it is expected to be converted to a St. Regis at a later date.

Turtle Bay Resort, located on the North Shore of Oahu, Hawaii, is anticipated to join The Ritz-Carlton brand portfolio later this summer. The property has seven beaches within walking distance, 12 miles of hiking and biking trails, and onsite amenities. Host Hotels & Resorts’ purchase of the property, as well as Marriott’s assumption of management of the resort, is expected to occur later this summer.

“Strengthening and growing our luxury pipeline is a top priority for the company, and I’m proud that Marriott remains the clear industry leader in the segment,” said Dana Jacobsohn, chief development officer, U.S. luxury brands and global mixed-use. “We look forward to working closely with our owners and franchisees to provide best-in-class service and experiences to guests from around the world seeking out these incredible destinations.”

With a portfolio of seven luxury brands—The Ritz-Carlton, including Ritz-Carlton Reserve and The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection; Bvlgari Hotels & Resorts; St. Regis Hotels & Resorts; EDITION; The Luxury Collection; JW Marriott; and W Hotels—Marriott currently has over 510 open luxury hotels and resorts in 70 countries and territories. Luxury properties currently account for around 10 percent of both Marriott’s open rooms and pipeline rooms.