The Ritz-Carlton Dallas, Las Colinas Undergoes Renovation

The Ritz-Carlton Dallas, Las Colinas, opened its doors on Jan. 23, 2024, becoming the newest addition to The Ritz-Carlton’s collection of over 110 hotels and resorts. The property has a 38-year-old legacy in the Dallas area and is undergoing a substantial $55 million renovation following its acquisition in 2022 through a joint venture between Trinity Investments and Partners Group.

Guided by Jeffrey Beers International and Leo A Daly, the initial phase of updates introduces several enhancements. These include the introduction of Bar Juniper, a new lobby bar with an emphasis on clear spirits. Additionally, 427 guestrooms have been revamped with elements that capture the essence and lifestyle reflective of the resort’s historical roots as the Little Ranch on the Hills. Furthermore, the property has new meeting spaces and ballroom facilities, covering 80,000 square feet.

“Our commitment is to deliver The Ritz-Carlton’s exceptional service in a destination that truly distinguishes itself,” commented Tod Morrow, general manager for The Ritz-Carlton Dallas, Las Colinas. “We are eager to introduce our guests, whether local or visitors, to innovative offerings and distinctive experiences that forge lasting memories.”

Positioned on 400 acres, The Ritz-Carlton Dallas, Las Colinas is situated on a former family ranch near downtown Dallas. Surrounded by a natural setting, the property has two 18-hole golf courses and holds the certification of an Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary. Adjacent to the resort is The Nelson Sports and Golf Club, providing guests with access to recreational facilities. These activities include outdoor tennis courts, racquetball, a fitness center complete with Technogym equipment, a group exercise studio featuring classes from aerial yoga to cycling, and more.

“The Ritz-Carlton Dallas, Las Colinas is a highly anticipated addition to the brand,” says Jamie Kerr, vice president and global brand leader, The Ritz-Carlton. “The property presents a wonderful opportunity to savor Texas’ natural landscape while indulging in luxurious accommodations, all while maintaining access to the city—a unique offering that we are delighted to provide our guests.”

Upcoming enhancements are coming to the property including several additions. February marks the opening of Knife Italian, a restaurant concept by John Tesar. Additionally, Campo Coffee & Provisions is set to debut, offering a locally roasted espresso program and a sommelier-curated selection of wines. As part of the transformation, the 14,000-square-foot on-site salon and spa will transition into the Ritz-Carlton Spa. Furthermore, the resort pool is undergoing a complete reimagination, with luxury cabanas, expanded seating, and a new poolside bar for the overall guest experience.

Additionally, The Ritz-Carlton Club located on the second floor will open in February.