Tempo by Hilton Nashville Downtown Opens

NASHVILLE—HRI Hospitality and Hilton announced the opening of the 306-room Tempo by Hilton Nashville Downtown, the second property nationally to open from Hilton’s new lifestyle brand. Developed and owned by HRI Hospitality and operated by HRI’s operating company, HRI Lodging, Tempo by Hilton Nashville Downtown is a half block from Broadway and steps from shops, restaurants, and entertainment. It offers locals and travelers alike a place for social gatherings and events.

The hotel has over 9,500 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting spaces, a 1,000-square-foot fitness center, a rooftop outdoor bar and pool area, an outdoor event terrace, and a fifth-floor sky lobby. The hotel also offers the city’s first Topgolf Swing Suites. Tempo by Hilton Nashville Downtown is also home to a variety of food and beverage concepts, including Nashville’s first Bluestone Lane Café with indoor and outdoor patio seating, Lovelorn Lounge and Pool Bar, and the outdoor pool bar.

“With our target customer in mind, the modern achiever, it was a no-brainer when choosing Nashville as a location for our newest Tempo by Hilton property, adding to the Music City footprint of outstanding accommodations by Hilton, and growing the new lifestyle brand,” said Kevin Morgan, global brand head, Tempo by Hilton. “We’re thrilled to watch this wellness-focused brand grow with the success of Tempo by Hilton Nashville, Times Square, and the over 30 others in the pipeline including Raleigh and Louisville.”

Michael Coolidge, chief investment and development officer, HRI Hospitality said, “HRI is ecstatic to bring this game-changing brand, offering a new lifestyle-focused accommodation to the heart of Nashville. The property offers a unique stay catered to guests’ well-being from special wellness rooms, an expansive fitness center to health-conscious culinary offerings including the exciting partnership with Bluestone Lane Café, Topgolf Swing Suites, and more, in the premium location in the Nashville market.”

The 16-story hotel has design elements inspired by the buildings of Nashville’s past with hints of an Art Deco influence. By honoring the factors that make up Nashville—art, history, architecture, and music—the design combines tradition with design elements, creating a connection to the city.

Upon arrival, guests are greeted by a communal lobby with a hydration bar offering alkaline filtered water. In partnership with Planet Water Foundation and Klean Kanteen guests may purchase reusable water bottles, with $2 from each bottle helping to support water-insecure communities. In addition, Hilton Global Foundation, Tempo by Hilton, and Tempo by Hilton Nashville will fund an AquaTower water filtration system to bring clean, safe water to a community in Jalisco, Mexico.

The rooms at Tempo by Hilton Nashville are designed with Power Up and Power Down experiences for morning and nighttime rituals. Each room has a space called the Get Ready Zone, an area for preparing for the day or a night out; a bathroom with a Bluetooth speaker mirror and APOTHEKE bath amenities; and a sleep environment with Sealy Accelerate mattresses dressed in cooling linens. The property is pet-friendly. Two-bedroom Encore Suites have a wraparound patio with a retractable door, a kitchen with a communal table, a large entertainment space, and a game room.

Guests are invited to maintain their wellness routines and break a sweat in the privacy of their room while staying at Tempo by Hilton Nashville Downtown by booking one of six wellness rooms available. The room has a Peloton spin bike and offers strength and recovery items including resistance bands and a yoga mat. In addition to the Wellness rooms, Tempo by Hilton Nashville Downtown offers a fitness center featuring Technogym equipment open to all guests.

On the fifth floor, Lovelorn Lounge & Pool Bar comprises two dining experiences under one name—an indoor lounge and bar that extends to an outdoor poolside bar. The lounge provides guests with new American cuisine with a Southern twist led by Executive Chef Eric Babula. Lovelorn offers a beverage program, inclusive of Tempo’s Spirited + Free-Spirited signature cocktails, local beer, and wine, along with a seasonally changing cocktail menu with tableside concoctions and spins on classics like margaritas and mules.

Additionally, Tempo by Hilton Nashville features the city’s first Bluestone Lane Café. Guests can fuel their day with a breakfast, lunch, or snack throughout the day.

Guests will find common spaces throughout the hotel. The property can host celebrations, weddings, collaborative events, corporate meetings, and more, as it has over 9,500 square feet of meeting and event spaces, including a corner boardroom and The Debut Room and Terrace.

Tempo by Hilton Nashville is the first hotel in downtown Nashville to offer the immersive Topgolf Swing Suites with two golf simulators.