The Otis Hotel San Antonio to Open in 2022 Following Transformation

White Lodging and Marriott’s Autograph Collection announced that they will completely transform an existing 251-room property into The Otis Hotel San Antonio, Autograph Collection, in the Alamo City in Texas.

The Otis Hotel is San Antonio’s first Autograph Collection property, which is Marriott International’s global collection of more than 180 hotels around the world. The Otis Hotel San Antonio is the second of its namesake, with the first opening in Austin in late February next to the University of Texas.

White Lodging and REI Real Estate Services acquired the property in August 2019 and committed to renovating the hotel. The existing downtown hotel is expected to close in August 2020 to undergo a complete renovation, which will include the exterior, porte cochere, resort pool, lobby, meeting rooms, and all guestrooms. In addition, a destination spa and a new restaurant and bar will be added.

Advertisement

The companies are also exploring the development of additional hotels on the six-acre site, including a new boutique hotel featuring 290 rooms, a rooftop pool and bar, and a new restaurant.

“This area is uniquely situated and bridges the rich history and revitalization of this area of San Antonio,” said Terry Dammeyer, White Lodging’s president and CEO of investments and development. “Guests are close to everything and can discover some of San Antonio’s authentic hidden treasures off the River Walk, including the Southtown Arts District, Hemisfair Park, the King Williams District, and the La Villita Historic Arts Village.”

The porte-cochere and lobby design will highlight the use of natural materials to provide an authentic and contemporary San Antonio experience. The modern lobby will have new bar and lounge seating where guests can connect and recharge.

Each oversized guestroom measures more than 360 square feet, and those facing the landscaped courtyard offer natural light and views with a bed, desk, and soft seating situated directly in the center of the room. Most rooms have a sliding glass door and a private balcony or terrace.

Two of the property’s on-site historic 19th-century buildings will be repurposed from meeting and event space into a new day spa. The third historic bungalow will be used as a bridal suite. The historical and architectural significance of the bungalow exteriors and paver walkways through the gardens will be retained as part of the renovation. The pool area will be reimagined with an outdoor bar and semi-private cabanas.

In addition to the nearly 10,000 square feet of indoor meeting space, additional outdoor event areas will be situated among the urban oasis.

Subscribe to Lodging Daily News for updates.

SUBSCRIBE