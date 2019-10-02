Austin, Texas – To celebrate the completion of its structural framework, Austin Marriott Downtown and White Lodging hosted a “topping-off” event in collaboration with local spirit masters Garrison Brothers Distillery.

In place of raising the “final beam,” the Austin Marriott Downtown will raise three Garrison Brothers bourbon barrels via crane on the hotel’s rooftop to commemorate structural completion. The barrels will remain on the roof throughout the duration of the construction period until opening in mid-2020, at which time the hotel’s first guests will be treated to an exclusive Austin Marriott-inspired whiskey tasting.

“In less than a year, Austin will be home to the first Marriott Hotels-branded convention property to open since 2005, with a 31-story modern, locally-inspired design fit for the Texas capital’s skyline,” said David Meisner, general manager of Austin Marriott Downtown.

“When we were first approached by the Austin Marriott Downtown team, we were inspired by the hotel’s idea of breaking boundaries of a typical convention center hotel,” said Donnis Todd, master distiller at Garrison Brothers. “It felt very similar to what we had done when we became the first legal whiskey distillery in Texas and the first bourbon distillery outside of Kentucky.”

Austin Marriott Downtown will feature 613 guestrooms, including 25 suites, a rooftop pool and bar concept with expansive views, three bars, and two locally inspired restaurant concepts on the ground level. The hotel will also offer more than 60,000 square feet of meeting space featuring an exhibit hall with floor-to-ceiling windows along a 170-foot glass wall. The hotel interior draws from Austin’s surrounding environment, combining natural finishes with modern décor. A marquee design element of the hotel will be an exterior copper-colored elevator, allowing street access directly to the rooftop pool and bar concept.

Located across the street from the Austin Convention Center and in walking distance from famed 6th Street, the hotel is the ideal location for new meeting and stay experiences in one of America’s top-rated cities. Parking with 257-spaces is available underground for easy commuter access.

White Lodging currently owns and/or operates 12 other hotels and eight restaurants or bars in the Austin market. The company is also developing three other Marriott brand hotels in Austin’s campus district: The Otis Hotel, part of Marriott’s Autograph Collection, the AC Hotel, and the Austin Moxy. The Otis and AC Hotel are scheduled to open in February 2020, and the Austin Moxy is scheduled to open late 2020.