SONOMA, California—In the heart of wine country, The Lodge at Sonoma, an Autograph Collection hotel, unveiled a property-wide transformation in the resort’s evolution. Through a combination of design and a sense of place, the Lodge at Sonoma exudes the spirit of Sonoma. The hotel joins Marriott International’s Autograph Collection, a group of more than 200 hotels around the world selected for their craft and perspectives on design and hospitality.

Intentional Design

The Lodge at Sonoma has an intentional design that pays attention to Sonoma. The property’s architecture was preserved as an homage to the town’s Mission San Francisco Solano, while its front has landscaping, a pergola, and a fountain with fire features. An open-concept lobby with floor-to-ceiling windows has views of the hills beyond the property. Earthy tones of browns, creams, and grays complement wood and stone materials to reflect the energy of Sonoma. Design elements include Mexican textiles and Native American-influenced artwork, along with a large tapestry featuring a representation of Sonoma Square’s Mission building. A live-edge wooden table anchors a seating area.

All 182 guestrooms, suites, and cottage accommodations have been redesigned, notably, the Cottage Suites and Cottage Rooms, which now have private outdoor soaking tubs and fireplaces in some rooms. Redesigned interiors in the Cottage and Lodge Suites blend design with Sonoma’s backdrop. In-room artwork across all accommodation types honors the basket weaving of the region’s native Patwin, Wappo, and Miwok tribes. Indigenous landscaping has been added throughout the resort grounds, along with an outdoor sculptural art program honoring the four elements that inspired the Sonoma Mission—the region’s weather, water, land, and building materials.

Advertisement

“The Lodge at Sonoma’s design goes beyond the physical product,” says Tom Healy, chief operating officer at DiamondRock Hospitality Company. “While Sonoma is known for producing some of the world’s most incredible wines, our strategy with the design was to bring the rich heritage of the destination to life, not just through the product but also through authentic experiences, history and local flavor. Our goal is that our guests leave having created lifetime memories that capture the deeply rooted spirit of Sonoma—from picturesque vineyards to rich culinary experiences and more.”

Culinary Offerings

Each culinary concept at the Lodge at Sonoma has partnerships with local farms. Chef Michael Mina’s first wine country restaurant, Wit & Wisdom, offers a California eatery with products from local Sonoma and Napa Valley artisans. Along with a hearth oven, outdoor bocce ball, and wine list, Wit & Wisdom also has a cocktail program with libations from Camber Lay. Adjacent to the lobby is Benicia’s Kitchen, serving up farm-fresh fare for breakfast and lunch. High Horse Bar is a horse trailer turned poolside bar that pokes fun (in good spirits) at its fellow wine country city, Napa. The pool is day-to-night available, with cabana packages, poolside bites and beverage service, and experiences including a build-your-own sangria station.

Rituals and Experiences

The Lodge at Sonoma experience has rituals and offerings. Upon arrival, guests will receive an invitation to the day’s events, including a visit to the “Dream Wall” at the Heritage Oak space beneath the property’s 400-year-old valley oak tree. Guests can write down their personal dreams and place them in a bottle. Over time, the resort will gather this paper as compost and add it to the soil that feeds the vineyard and trees on-property.

A self-serve lobby wine experience is also available for guests to enjoy the region’s flavors on their own time. Guests are invited to unwind with a new “Sonoma Soak” ritual, which includes a drop of bath amenities delivered directly to their doorstep. Guests can savor wine country at their own pace. Grape harvesting, cheese-making for private groups, and bicycle route maps for the resort bikes are also offered, along with more experiences off-property.

Guests can retreat to the Raindance Spa for treatments with an array of indigenous botanicals found throughout the property and region, from antioxidizing wine facials to hair masks made from locally sourced olive oil. An apothecary-style retail boutique allows guests to select scents and ingredients they wish to use in their treatments or take home with them.

The Lodge at Sonoma is a destination for gatherings and celebrations of all sizes, from wedding ceremonies to conferences in event spaces that bring the outdoors in. The resort has nearly 32,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor function space, including an event lawn, along with team-building activities—from olive oil tasting to wine blending. Groups can enjoy menus from the resort’s culinary partner, Mina Group.