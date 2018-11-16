NEW YORK—Officially relaunching on November 14, 2018, The Evelyn Hotel, part of Triumph Hotels, will emerge from an extensive multimillion-dollar renovation bringing a new hospitality experience to the historic property. With upgrades to guestrooms, three new dining experiences from Chef Jonathan Benno, and an elevated lobby setting, The Evelyn is poised to become NoMad’s newest hotspot.

Named for the famed early 20th century actress and model, Evelyn Nesbit, whose influence can be discovered throughout the hotel, The Evelyn’s new look pays homage to the Art Deco influences of the surrounding neighborhood and reflects the style of the Jazz Age with nods to the nearby historic “Tin Pan Alley.”

The new experience is anchored by three distinct dining venues by acclaimed Chef Jonathan Benno, including Leonelli Taberna, a casual Roman-inspired trattoria with an accompanying cocktail bar and lobby lounge; Leonelli Focacceria e Pasticceria, a Roman-inspired bakery and café; and Benno, a fine-dining restaurant with Mediterranean cuisine. Designed by Parts and Labor Design, the restaurant spaces have a mix of materials including dark woods, green and white marble, brass, and richly-toned stained glass, which are reflected in geometric lines and patterns throughout each space. Leonelli Focacceria e Pasticceria was designed with a mezzanine-level library overlooking the bakery where guests can enjoy their bites and coffee among a selection of cultural books.

Advertisement

Parts and Labor Design carried the Art Deco theme into the lobby, which has been transformed into an all-day lounge space with soft velvet seating and dimly lit nooks. An eye-catching 40-foot monolithic stained-glass wall sculpture anchors the lounge area.

The hotel’s 159 guestrooms have been refreshed by designer Silvia Zofio to reference the Art Nouveau style of the early 1900’s. Interspersed with upgraded Frette linens, new lighting, and refreshed bathrooms with Five Wits bath amenities by Blackstones, are nods to the hotel’s musical past. Guests will find touches like gramophones that connect to smartphones and chandeliers mimicking the shape of a trombone.