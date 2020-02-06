Check Out: Thompson Washington D.C.’s Guestroom and Corridor

“The Yards” development complex, which spans 42 acres in the Capitol Riverfront neighborhood of this nation’s capital, recently became the home of the Thompson Washington D.C. Designed to accommodate large gatherings as well as transient guests and business travelers, the hotel, which opened on January 8, offers more than 7,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor event space, 225 guestrooms, and 17 suites. Meeting spaces Eight Bells and All’s Well can fit up to 61 guests and 57 guests, respectively, and private dining area Maialino Mare hosts up to 24 guests. In addition, the hotel’s rooftop, Anchovy Social, can accommodate up to 300 guests.

Designed by Parts and Labor Design, Thompson Washington D.C.’s interiors connect guests with the Navy Yard and waterfront through nautical influences. Rope accents are seen throughout the hotel lobby, guestrooms, and public spaces. Custom lighting brings fluidity to the space, and the hotel has an art program, providing a gallery-like atmosphere throughout the property. Guestroom design was inspired by the Navy Yard and is meant to reflect a ship’s cabin, with floor-to-ceiling windows that provide views of the Anacostia River and Nationals Park.