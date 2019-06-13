This Week’s Comings and Goings

RLH Corporation has announced the election of Carter Pate to its Board of Directors. Pate has also joined the company’s audit committee. RLH Corporation has also announced that James Evans, chair of the nominating and corporate governance committee, is retiring from the Board of Directors effective October 1.

Here’s a look at other notable comings and goings that took place this week.

Barry Cockrum has been promoted general manager of The Alexander, a Dolce Hotel, in downtown Indianapolis, In. Before his new position, Cockrum was director of sales and marketing since March 2013. Now, he will be managing day-to-day operations, budgets, sales, and marketing.

Advertisement

The Sonesta ES Suites Charlotte, N.C., is welcoming new general manager Jessica Nugent to run operational activities of property and staff, employee engagement, and profitability. Prior to Sonesta, Nugent was general manager of the Hyatt Place, Charlotte, N.C., where she performed general manager training for other Hyatt Place properties.

After 9 years with Kimpton, Peter DiOrio is general manager of the Palladian Hotel. DiOrio was assistant general manager of Hotel Monaco and Hotel Palomar – both in Philadelphia – before the Palladian Hotel. His responsibilities as general manager include leading employee development, operational services, and financial accountability.

Balan Paravantavida is hotel manager for the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center, and he will supervise rooms, events, food and beverage, and operational departments. Paravantavida has over 34 years of Marriott International experience, most recently serving as hotel manager for the JW Marriott Marquis Dubai.

The Waldorf Astoria Atlanta Buckhead is welcoming hotel manager Nicolas Dubort to oversee property, spa, and restaurant operations. Dubort was director of food and beverage of the Mandarin Oriental New York, before joining the Waldorf Astoria brand. There, he ran restaurant, bar, banquet, and in-room dining services.

Donna Esparza is director of sales and marketing for the Lake Arrowhead Resort and Spa, a Benchmark Resorts & Hotels property in Lake Arrowhead, Calif. Benchmark has also named Oliver Gaupin director of culinary operations, a newly-created position enhancing Benchmark’s food and beverage.

Becky Colbert is market director of group account sales for Dorado Beach, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve in Puerto Rico. Colbert will develop new business opportunities and drive group sales for the northeastern United States region. Before her new position, Colbert was senior group sales manager for Lotte New York Palace.

The Bellevue Hotel has named Amy Culverwell executive chef. Culverwell will lead all restaurant outlets, banquets, and event experiences while creating new menus designs, food and beverage concepts, and culinary operations for the property. Culverwell was executive sous chef of the Hyatt Regency Crystal City in Arlington, Va., for 14 years before the Bellevue Hotel.

Roblé Ali will hold a residency at The Tillary Hotel, a boutique property in Brooklyn, N.Y. Ali and his culinary team will provide a new seasonal craft cocktail program, menu for the café and bar, and continental breakfast and room service operations. Ali is the founder and executive chef of Roblé & Co.

Keith Potter is executive chef of the Ventana Big Sur, an Alila Resort, in Big Sur, Calif. Potter will manage indoor-outdoor restaurant The Sur House. Potter was chef de cuisine of Cindy’s Restaurant, a rooftop outlet overlooking Lake Michigan for the Chicago Athletic Association Hotel before Ventana Big Sur.

As the AC Hotel Los Angeles South Bay plans on opening this summer in El Segundo, Calif., three new team members have been named to its executive team. Victoria Coursen is assistant general manager, Hector Martinez is director of sales and marketing, and Alexis Hansen is director of food and beverage.

Triumph Hotels has named four new appointments to its corporate and on-property teams. Martin Aguilar is director of sales and marketing for The Evelyn Hotel, The Frederick Hotel, and The Iroquois Hotel New York. Glenda Maldonado is general manager of The Frederick Hotel, and Sava Vasiljevc is general manager for The Evelyn Hotel. And Edward Buzzanco is corporate director of sales for the Triumph Hotels.

Canyon Ranch wellness brand has announced its team for its brand extension in Woodside Calif., the Canyon Ranch Wellness Retreat. The hires include: general manager Debbie Gisonni; director of operations Jennifer Tarkiainen; director of programming DeAnn Teixeria; executive chef Isabelle Jackson Nunes; sous chef Melda Erbatur; and facilities manager Tim De Voe.

Jim Theodore is partner of the global travel and hospitality practice of Ward Howell International, and executive search firm. Theodore has over 30 years of retained search experience, working in the hospitality and travel industries, including trade associations, restaurants, and entertainment companies.

Revenue management software provider IDeaS has named Greg Myers chief client officer, and he will generate strategic client partnerships and new business programs. Myers has over 30 years of relevant technology and software services experience, working for companies including Apple, Sony, and BMC Software.

Charles Lorimer is joining the Morgensheer Hospitality, Inc., group of consultants that work in hospitality, finance, and real estate. Lorimer has experience in the golf, entertainment, and hospitality industry, holding senior management positions at ClubLink Corporation and Pacific Links International.