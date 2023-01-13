The Chifley, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Opens in Houston, Texas

HOUSTON—The Chifley, Tapestry Collection by Hilton in Uptown Houston, is open and welcoming leisure, business, and group travelers. The boutique hotel’s rooms and public spaces are fully renovated, along with the hotel’s new dining establishment, Rouse, which will open its doors in January 2023.

“We’re bringing a fresh, independent energy and spirit to the district,” says Brett Orlando, managing director, The Chifley. “Being in the Galleria—and convenient to River Oaks District, Highland Village, and Memorial Park—makes us an ideal location for guests looking for world-class shopping, dining, and meeting experiences, or simply a relaxing getaway.”

The pet-friendly property has:

284 suites with amenities including in-room Lavazza espresso and coffee, as well as Nest bath products

8,000 square feet of flexible, renovated event space designed for business and social gatherings

New restaurant Rouse, which serves a mix of craft cocktails and cuisine

24-hour, on-site fitness center and year-round outdoor pool and whirlpool

On-site valet and self-parking

Community partnerships are a priority for The Chifley, according to James Schelnick, director of sales and marketing at The Chifley. “We continue to curate partnerships with local businesses and non-profits, as we become an integral part of the fabric of this community,” he said. “We will provide our guests an opportunity to experience a special collection of local art, products, brews, and bites.”

The on-property restaurant, Rouse, seats 76 in the main dining area and 50 at the bar. “Diners don’t have to settle for one flavor at Rouse,” said Executive Chef Ricardo Planas. “We are layering salty, smoky, sweet, and sour flavors, bringing them to life through a fusion of Barbecue, Mexican, and Asian cuisine. It’s a creative mash-up, just like Houston.”

Driftwood Hospitality Management, a North Palm Beach-based hotel management company, manages the property, along with its 70 other hotels throughout the United States.

“We are incredibly pleased with this new property, particularly its elevated style, which is sophisticated and impressive, yet relaxed and approachable,” added Carol Davies, vice president of sales and marketing, Driftwood Hospitality Management.

The Chifley, Tapestry Collection by Hilton will participate in Hilton Honors, its guest-loyalty program.