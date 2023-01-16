BOSTON—JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has closed the sale of Courtyard Boston South Boston, a 164-key select-service hotel in Boston, Massachusetts. JLL represented the seller, Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Courtyard Boston South Boston opened in 2005 under the Courtyard by Marriott brand. The six-story hotel includes a fitness center, business center, guest laundry, sundry, and 625 square feet of meeting and event space. In addition, the hotel has an on-site restaurant serving breakfast and dinner options as well as a 6,000-square-foot retail space.

The hotel, which is 10 minutes from downtown Boston, is adjacent to Interstate 93 and is within walking distance of two MBTA train stations in addition to bus stops. As a result, guests can access downtown Boston, the Seaport District, Back Bay, South End, Longwood Medical Area, and Fenway. Courtyard Boston South Boston has demand drivers, including historic tourist attractions, higher education institutions, corporate headquarters, healthcare centers, and life-science companies.

The JLL Capital Markets Investment Sales Advisory team representing the seller was led by Managing Director Alan Suzuki and Senior Director Matthew Enright.

“This transaction coincides with a strong recovery in operating fundamentals in Boston as market RevPAR has well-exceeded pre-pandemic levels in the past few months,” said Suzuki.