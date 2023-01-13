Nobu Hospitality Continues Growth With Multiple Hotel Openings in 2023

NEW YORK—Nobu Hospitality will open multiple new hotels in 2023, including Rome, Marrakech, Atlantic City, San Sebastián, and Toronto. With recent announcements of Bangkok and Abu Dhabi, the 32nd property to join the portfolio, the brand continues to grow its development pipeline globally.
This year will mark Nobu Hotels’ 10th anniversary following the opening of Nobu Hotel Caesars Palace in Las Vegas in 2013. For almost 30 years the Nobu brand upholds a commitment to food and service. Each of the existing 32 hotels have been selected based on the progress Nobu restaurants, which will reach 60 restaurants worldwide this year. With the concept of Kokoro—the Japanese word for heartfelt—tying the portfolio together, Nobu has continued to maintain a family atmosphere over the last decade.
The year 2023 will also welcome the brand’s first luxury residences in Toronto and Los Cabos. With six other residential projects in the pipeline—in Al Khobar, Danang, Abu Dhabi, Tulum, Orlando, and Punta Cana—Nobu is positioned in the residential market. The residences will provide functional design, amenities including Nobu dining and room service for its residents, and access to the surrounding area through a dedicated team.
The new properties coming this year include:
- Nobu Hotel Marrakech: Opening January 2023 as the brand’s first hotel venture into Africa, Nobu Hotel Marrakech will have 71 suites, a rooftop lounge and restaurant, a 2,000 square foot spa and fitness center, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, and the first Nobu restaurant in Marrakech.
- Nobu Residences Los Cabos: Opening March 2023, Nobu Residences Los Cabos is home to 60 exclusive residences located next to the Nobu Hotel Los Cabos.
- Nobu Hotel Atlantic City: Opening in Spring 2023 through the partnership between Nobu Hospitality and Caesars Entertainment, the brand is launching Nobu Hotel Atlantic City within Caesars Atlantic City as part of Caesars’ $400 million investment.
- Nobu Hotel Roma: Opening in Summer 2023, Nobu Hotel Roma will have 116 guestrooms and suites, a green-rooftop terrace, a city spa, a Nobu restaurant offering 24-hour in-room dining, and a fitness center.
- Nobu Hotel San Sebastián: Opening July 2023, Nobu Hotel San Sebastián will have 20 guestrooms and suites and a 98-seat Nobu restaurant.
- Nobu Hotel & Residences Toronto: Opening Fall 2023, Nobu Hotel & Residences Toronto’s two towers have 658 residential units, 36 luxury hotel suites, and a Nobu restaurant on the ground floor.