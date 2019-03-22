ATLANTA—Officials of Castell Project, Inc., a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to accelerating the careers of women professionals in the hospitality industry, this week launched its “Ladder Up” capital campaign. With a goal to raise $1 million, the organization also announced that Hilton has signed on as the lead sponsor with a $100,000 donation to launch the campaign.

“While myriad international studies show that companies with gender-diverse leadership drive higher profits, female representation at the higher levels of the hospitality industry is lacking,” said Peggy Berg, president, Castell Project, Inc. “The Castell Project is taking active steps towards seeing women hold a minimum of one in three leadership positions, including ownership, at all levels of the hospitality industry. These funds will be used to help women climb the corporate ladder as we reach for this goal.”

The funds raised will be used to:

Fund participation for women in Castell leadership development programs at all levels

Drive awareness of the critical need for gender diversity and engagement in the hospitality industry

Deliver useful benchmark research, including Castell Project’s annual report

“We are proud to be recognized by Great Places to Work as the #1 Best Place to Work in the U.S. and Fortune magazine as one of the 100 Best Workplaces for Women in 2018,” said Dianna Vaughan, senior vice president and global head, All Suites brands, Hilton. “We are committed to supporting, promoting, and increasing diversity in the hospitality industry and excited to continue the work we’re doing through our partnership with the Castell Project.”

“Ladder Up” is seeking benefactors at levels between $5,000 and $100,000. Castell said that it will recognize sponsors through various mediums, including website and campaign materials promotion.