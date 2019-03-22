CHICAGO—Hyatt Hotels Corporation announced today its plans to grow its Hyatt Centric brand portfolio in the United States, including developing Hyatt Centric hotels in the downtowns of Memphis, Nashville, and Austin. Designed for a growing segment of savvy explorers seeking shareable moments to inspire others, the Hyatt Centric brand currently has 26 properties across 11 countries, including Chile, France, India, Japan, Spain, and more.

“We couldn’t be more pleased to see the Hyatt Centric brand grow and offer millennial-minded guests an opportunity to explore dynamic domestic destinations,” said Heather Geisler, vice president of global brands. “Within the walls of each new property, guests will find a social space to connect with others and a launch pad to go out and explore all that the community has to offer.”

Hyatt Centric Beale Street in Memphis

The 227-room Hyatt Centric Beale Street will be developed through a joint venture between affiliates of Hyatt and Carlisle Hotels, Inc. The hotel will be developed within Carlisle’s One Beale Street mixed-use project, to be located at the intersection of Beale Street and Front Street, just one block east of the Mississippi River and Riverside Drive. In addition to 227 guestrooms, Hyatt Centric Beale Street Memphis will have a rooftop lounge with views of the city’s skyline and Mississippi River; a ground floor lobby with a restaurant, bar, fitness center; an open-air courtyard just off the lobby with an outdoor swimming pool and fire pit; and more than 14,000 square feet of meeting and event space on the other side of the courtyard within the historic Wm. C. Ellis & Sons Ironworks and Machine Shop. Hotel construction is slated to begin in the second quarter of 2019, with an anticipated opening date by the end of 2020. Local Memphis design house, HBG Design, will be involved in the project.

Hyatt Centric Downtown Nashville

Hyatt also announced a joint venture with C. B. Ragland of Nashville to develop Hyatt Centric Downtown Nashville, a 252-room new build with a restaurant, bar, amenity deck with a rooftop pool, 4,500 square feet of meeting and event space, and 4,000 square feet of leasable retail space. Expected to open in Q2 2021, the hotel will be managed by Hyatt. Hyatt Centric Downtown Nashville will be located within the entertainment district of Music City, one block from Ascend Amphitheater, three blocks south of the city’s famed lower Broadway, and four blocks from Bridgestone Arena and Nissan Stadium. Guests will be within walking distance of the Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Tennessee Performing Arts Center, and the Ryman Auditorium.

Hyatt Centric Downtown Austin

The 233-room Hyatt Centric hotel in downtown Austin will be a new build wholly owned by Hyatt. Centrally located on Congress Street, the hotel is expected to open in mid-2020 and will be near the State of Texas capitol building.

“We are excited to introduce the ‘in-the-now’ Hyatt Centric brand to the iconic southern cities of Memphis, Nashville, and Austin, connecting guests to the heart of the action so they never miss a moment of adventure,” said Stephen Kallaher, vice president, corporate development, Hyatt. “Hyatt looks for locations that are consistent with its objective to grow in strategically diverse destinations where our guests want us to be. These dynamic, historic cities certainly accomplish that goal, and great developers like Carlisle and C.B. Ragland will help make our Memphis and Nashville projects even more special. With the three new Hyatt Centric hotels, we look forward to offering new and distinct lifestyle hotel experiences to the residents and visitors of these cities, World of Hyatt members, and Hyatt’s loyal group of meeting and event planners.”

These developments are in addition to recently announced Hyatt Centric hotels in Los Angeles’ Koreatown neighborhood, near Rittenhouse Square in Philadelphia, and near downtown Portland, Ore. Further expanding the Hyatt Centric brand’s global footprint, these developments will join newly open hotels in Midtown Atlanta; Bangalore, India; Goa, India; Lima, Peru; Brickell, Miami; and Santiago, Chile.