BOISE, Idaho—Resolute Road Hospitality announced a strategic partnership with Virga Capital to manage the Residence Inn by Marriott Boise West. This addition expands Resolute Road’s management footprint in Idaho, where it already manages hotels in Boise, Twin Falls, and Coeur d’Alene.

The 104-key property is located near Boise State University, Boise Towne Square Mall, Boise Airport, Downtown Boise, and Micron Technology Inc. Its extended-stay style and modern amenities make it for both corporate and leisure travelers.

“It’s exciting to expand our hospitality footprint into Boise as this market continues to grow,” said Rob Lateiner, CEO at Virga Capital. “Partnering with a respected management company like Resolute Road Hospitality aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing exceptional on-the-ground service and in line with Marriott’s high standards for guest experience.”

The Residence Inn by Marriott Boise West offers amenities and conveniences, including suites with fully equipped kitchens, an outdoor sports court, WiFi, complimentary breakfast, a 24-hour fitness center, and a heated indoor pool.

“We are delighted to announce our partnership with Virga Capital and assume management of the Residence Inn Boise West,” said Gary Horton, president of Resolute Road Hospitality. “We look forward to delivering exceptional guest experiences while maximizing the hotel’s value in Boise’s vibrant hospitality market.”