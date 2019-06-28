Supply Line: Six Hotel Technology and Guest Connectivity Solutions

6 Immersive Entertainment

Fiber Connect Plus with Moviebeam is an advanced TV solution that offers guests an immersive in-room experience with extensive HD programming and a multitude of OTT services. Guests get access to robust on-demand content, streaming and casting services, local directory listings, digital guest services, express checkout, and more.

