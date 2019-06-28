Supply Line: Six Hotel Technology and Guest Connectivity Solutions

1Personalized Experience
DigiValet, which offers iPad-based guestroom solutions, personalizes the in-room experience of hotel guests and allows them to control in-room amenities and hotel services from a tablet or their smartphones. Launched in 2008, DigiValet is installed in over 12,000 rooms in luxury hotels across the world.
2Smarter Rooms
Advanced guest enhancement and energy management platform CIRQ+ has expanded its capabilities. The platform can modernize and future-proof hotels, reduce energy consumption by 20 to 50 percent, and build guest loyalty. It is scalable to meet the needs of any property.
3Guest-Carried Content
Enseo in-room entertainment lets guests enjoy their personal content directly on the guestroom TV. The platform accommodates Netflix, HBO Go, and more. Enseo’s in-room entertainment technology is also able to grow and evolve with the ever-changing needs of hotel owners and guests.
4Communications Solution
Phonesuite is a provider of reliable, simple-to-implement, and cost-effective hospitality communications solutions for hotel managers and owners. Offering both Voiceware Managed Voice and a full CAPEX solution, Phonesuite’s open-architecture and innovative design has made it a preferred solution for select, full-service, and luxury hotels.
5Technology Integration
SONIFI is a solution provider and integration partner focused on simplifying and supporting the influx of technology in hospitality. Acknowledging the challenges presented by guest expectations for seamless, connected experiences, SONIFI delivers flexible, secure options to hoteliers all over the world. Today, SONIFI delivers smart integration technology including voice, energy management, and panic button and location tracking.
6Immersive Entertainment
Fiber Connect Plus with Moviebeam is an advanced TV solution that offers guests an immersive in-room experience with extensive HD programming and a multitude of OTT services. Guests get access to robust on-demand content, streaming and casting services, local directory listings, digital guest services, express checkout, and more.
