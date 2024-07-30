3 Customization Features That Can Increase Revenue for Hotels

When it comes to design and functionality, few industries highlight the balance between aesthetics and features as clearly as hospitality. For every element in a hotel—décor, service, theming, amenities, and more—hoteliers have keen eyes for detail. But are they overlooking a critical piece in their rooms? What about the TV—the biggest screen in the room? By incorporating attractive and efficient TV customization technologies, hotels can significantly boost guest satisfaction and increase revenue.

A hotel’s technology experience isn’t about offering free WiFi anymore—it’s about creating an unforgettable experience for every guest. Going beyond the basics with technology can make a huge difference in how guests feel about their stay. Skift research found approximately 70% of hotel guests express a preference for technology that ensures their stay is both personalized and comfortable.

The following sections outline three essential technologies that enable hotels to manage in-room TV content and offer customization options, driving guest satisfaction and revenue growth. Hoteliers can leverage these innovations to not only keep up with the competition but also to set new benchmarks in guest experience and operational efficiency.

Property Content Management System

A property content management system allows designated hotel associates to manage and change content on their guestroom TVs, quickly updating information and publishing to TVs. Since many hotels have gone paperless and host their hotel directories and menus on the guestroom TV, a web-based, property content management system allows hotel associates to easily make changes to seasonal menus, price modifications, holiday hours, swap out photos, and more. A property content management system should be user-friendly for busy hoteliers, offering fast, easy, and reliable operations with features like scheduling updates, publishing rules, group codes, and more, to promote branding and communicate current information so the technology seamlessly reflects a hotel’s unique position.

Direct Messaging to Guests Through TV

New direct messaging technologies allow hotels to connect with guests by sending customized messages to individual rooms, all rooms, or a select group through group codes. Hotels can keep guests informed of hotel updates, promotions, events, and more, to improve communication and increase revenue. The TV is a great advertising space that hotels can take advantage of to promote happy hour specials, season menus, hotel amenities, and so much more.

Direct messaging is a great feature to advertise in the event space, as well. Using group codes, hotel TVs can communicate directly with convention members or wedding guests, for example, letting them know important details about upcoming meetings or events, or communicating special promotions offered. This level of personalization reminds guests of the level of care the hotel provides and drives guest loyalty for return stays.

Channels Designated for Promotional Use

In 2024, offering dedicated channels to guests for promotional use is a must-have feature for hotels. With easy-to-manage video and image playlists, these dedicated TV channels can be customized for all guests or specific groups, providing a modern touch to corporate and group events. This not only enhances the event experience but also brings additional revenue for hotels. Channels can feature company or wedding videos, agendas, photos, and personalized advertisements for local restaurants or hotel-specific details.

Group Upsells Through Hotel Control

When taking advantage of the TV in the room, hotels can offer robust event packages that are a valuable selling point. Offering more custom event features for customers than competitors proves a hotel’s commitment to making their event memorable and efficient. Don’t just be a venue; be a place where cherished memories are made and guests’ experiences are prioritized.

The options are endless when it comes to investing in a technology partner that offers more than basic tech. Choose a provider that prioritizes the hotel’s brand over its own and supports the hotel’s messaging. The more customization available, the more well-received the content will be from guests. Instead of settling for small detail changes, find a technology partner that allows full customization around brands or groups.

Every piece of the hotel should support the brand and guest experience goals, even the technology. The hotel TV is a hidden gem of promotional opportunities and a great way to use the invested real estate. By leveraging customization technologies, hotels enhance guest satisfaction, build brand loyalty, and increase revenue, while also enjoying advantages such as tailored content, enhanced engagement, operational efficiency, targeted advertising, and up-to-date information. Using the right mix of these technologies can propel hotels to the forefront of their competition and turn more guests into repeat customers.

Sponsored by Enseo.