CHICAGO — Maverick Hotels and Restaurants, a full-service third-party hotel management company, has been awarded the management contract for the Crowne Plaza Chicago SW Burr Ridge hotel in Burr Ridge, Ill.

Located at 300 S Frontage Road, the newly renovated hotel has modern guestrooms with premium bedding, blackout drapes, 43-inch LCD televisions with premium channels, large desks with ergonomic chairs, and free WiFi.

Other highlights include the hotel’s Sip & Savor restaurant and bar, which offers a full bar, hot breakfast buffet, and chef-driven cuisine; fully equipped health and fitness center; an atrium indoor swimming pool; and 8,000 square feet of meeting and banquet space.

The hotel is close to a variety of restaurants, shopping, spas, and near downtown Chicago, O’Hare, and Midway airports, and offers shuttles to the airports and surrounding areas.

Bob Habeeb, founder and CEO of Maverick Hotels & Restaurants, launched the Chicago-based hotel and restaurant management company last year.

