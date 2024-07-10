Stayntouch Partners With PUBLIC Hotel

BETHESDA, Maryland—Stayntouch partnered with Ian Schrager’s PUBLIC Hotel in Lower Manhattan. PUBLIC Hotel uses Stayntouch PMS and Kiosk solutions for a customized check-in experience, operations, and connectivity to third-party platforms. Details of the offerings for PUBLIC Hotel include:

PUBLIC Hotel provides guests with a digital welcome experience, delivering a one-minute check-in with Stayntouch Kiosk.

Integrates a range of third-party platforms, including Toast POS, to manage the operations of seven F&B venues on the property.

PUBLIC Hotel relies on responsive deployment and customer success teams and has collaborated with Stayntouch to develop a guest journey flow.

Achieves reduced costs with connectivity by consolidating multiple technology vendors into a single kiosk solution.

Ian Schrager, owner and creator of PUBLIC commented, “At PUBLIC, our goal is to continually innovate and utilize innovative technology to provide outstanding experiences to a wide range of guests. Through our partnership with Stayntouch, we’ve optimized our check-in process using kiosk and mobile solutions, to assist our PUBLIC advisors in delivering an enhanced guest experience. Our team highly appreciates the partnership we’ve established with Stayntouch and their robust, user-friendly property management system, which has been as easy to use as the universal Apple iPhone.”

Jacob Messina, CEO of Stayntouch said, “We’re excited about our partnership with PUBLIC and share Ian Schrager’s vision of delivering a luxurious guest experience through innovative technology and personalized service. Since day one of implementing our cloud PMS at PUBLIC, we’ve maintained a strong partnership that has been pivotal in driving fresh and compelling feature innovations in our product, precisely tailored to meet PUBLIC’s needs. These enhancements have not only streamlined processes but have also significantly enriched the overall guest experience.”