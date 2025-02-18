Enseo Names David Goldstone President of Hospitality

PLANO, Texas—Enseo welcomed David Goldstone as president of hospitality. Goldstone will leverage relationships within hospitality to ensure product alignment with customer needs. Goldstone will help execute Enseo’s vision and strategic direction as the company continues to offer customer-centric solutions for hospitality, including interactive guestroom entertainment, managed WiFi, smart room controls, and employee safety devices.

“The addition of David to the team is an especially exciting development for Enseo and our customers alike. Today, our technology and content solutions bring creativity and value to our hotel customers and their guests, and David’s experience and influence within the hospitality community will help Enseo optimize our product value to customers,” said Brian Gurley, CEO, Enseo. “His passion for delivering exceptional customer service and satisfaction aligns with Enseo’s mission. We look forward to having him on board as we embark on our next chapter.”

Goldstone has led growth initiatives for SaaS sales for more than 20 years, including at WorldVue, Quadriga, SONIFI (formerly LodgeNet), and On Command. Goldstone currently sits on several boards including the American Hotel & Lodging Association’s (AHLA) The Hospitality Show and the International Luxury Hotel Association. Goldstone is a participant in federal and state advocacy work, supporting hospitality priorities alongside AHLA partners, as well as a foundational member of the AHLA team advocating to help eradicate human trafficking. He is recognized for his personal commitment to the people within the hospitality community and his customer-focused spirit of partnership.

“I am thrilled to join Enseo, and there couldn’t be a better time,” said Goldstone. “Enseo has assembled an incredible team, including fellow industry veterans and trusted friends, all enthusiastically aligned around Enseo’s customer-centric vision. Enseo’s future, with its leading-edge technology and top-tier customer support, could not be brighter. I am honored to work with this incredible group as we are poised for continued growth in 2025 and beyond.”