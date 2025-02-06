Enseo Promotes Brian Gurley as CEO

PLANO, Texas—Enseo announced Brian Gurley’s promotion as CEO. Gurley will guide Enseo’s vision and direction as the company executes its growth strategy, focused on solutions to meet the needs of its customers.

Gurley joined Enseo in 2022 as the chief financial officer, shaping priorities and refining focus, including the launch of Enseo’s hardware-agnostic software platform and build-out of its customer support offering. Enseo’s platform includes guestroom hotel TV and entertainment, managed WiFi, smart room controls, and employee safety devices.

“I couldn’t be more excited to take on this position. Enseo has a long history of leveraging technology to partner with its customers to build engaging guest experiences. With rapid advances in technology, content distribution, and personalization capacity, Enseo will deliver on our history of bringing cutting-edge solutions to the global hospitality market. Supported by a strong executive team of industry veterans and dedicated staff, Enseo truly stands out not only in hospitality but as a company,” said Gurley.

With more than 25 years of financial and operational leadership experience, Gurley joined Enseo from Magnitude Software, where he served as chief financial officer. Prior to Magnitude Software, Gurley was a director at CBIZ Private Equity Advisors, where he served as interim chief financial officer for several middle market private equity backed companies.