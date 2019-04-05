Supply Line: Eight Lock, Safety, and Security Solutions for Hotels

8 Prepare for the Unexpected

Enseo’s MadeSafe is a complete employee safety solution that accurately locates employees in distress. Designed to be simple to use in unexpected situations, MadeSafe transmits the name and location of distressed employees to the security station on a 3D property map. Additionally, MadeSafe is fully integrated into Enseo’s technology platform.

This edition of Supply Line originally appeared in the March 2019 issue of LODGING. To be featured in Supply Line, please email Don Serfass.