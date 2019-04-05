Supply Line: Eight Lock, Safety, and Security Solutions for Hotels

1Good-Sized Safe
The Dometic proSafe MDT 400 has a top-opening design and enough room to fit laptop computers and tablets. It has a digital keypad with illuminated LED display for easy access without the need for overhead lighting. Master security features include a high-security master key, SAM software access, and iAudit trail system.
2Secure Solution
dormakaba manufactures and provides installation and service for the Saflok and Ilco electronic door lock systems. Saffire LX is dormakaba’s sleek BLE-enabled RFID electronic door lock in a contemporary, understated design. Its high-performance technology delivers a secure, flexible solution with online capabilities and convenience that satisfy the technology needs of hotel properties and optimize the guest experience.
3Convenient Key
Mobile Access by ASSA ABLOY Global Solutions offers enhanced security and convenience, allowing guests to use their devices as a digital key. Maximizing operational efficiency, guest loyalty, and convenience, this award-winning Seos technology meets the most stringent security standards and includes messaging, strong authentication, and data confidentiality.
4Staff Safety
ROBIOTIC’s MaidSafe Barcode Scanning Systems provide real-time information regarding the status of room cleanliness and availability with a pocket-size panic button for cleaning and room staff. If housekeepers encounter an unsafe situation, they can push the panic button on the MaidSafe, which can attach to their wrists with a cord or fit inside a pocket so it’s always in reach.
5Protected Safes
Global Safe Corporation’s hotel safes meet the specifications of every major hotel brand in the industry. The company has installed over 300,000 safes in hotels, and each safe comes with a seven-year warranty.
6Advanced Hospitality
The Onity DirectKey mobile access system provides hoteliers flexibility and control to support their guest-service goals. DirectKey can be integrated into hotel brand loyalty apps or implemented with configurable features for independent properties.
7Global Access
OpenKey is the industry standard for universal mobile key in hotels, allowing guests to use their mobile device to access over 90 percent of guestroom locks around the world. The new OpenKey Universal Upgrade Module allows hotels to make any existing lock mobile-key-capable for only $49 per door.
8Prepare for the Unexpected
Enseo’s MadeSafe is a complete employee safety solution that accurately locates employees in distress. Designed to be simple to use in unexpected situations, MadeSafe transmits the name and location of distressed employees to the security station on a 3D property map. Additionally, MadeSafe is fully integrated into Enseo’s technology platform.
